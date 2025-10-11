NHL
Golden Knights vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 11
The Vegas Golden Knights will take on the Seattle Kraken in NHL action on Saturday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Golden Knights vs Kraken Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (1-0-1) vs. Seattle Kraken (1-0)
- Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-182)
|Kraken (+150)
|5.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Golden Knights win (58.6%)
Golden Knights vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Kraken. The Golden Knights are +134 to cover the spread, while the Kraken are -164.
Golden Knights vs Kraken Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Kraken on Oct. 11, with the over at -142 and the under at +116.
Golden Knights vs Kraken Moneyline
- Seattle is the underdog, +150 on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -182 favorite despite being on the road.