Ducks vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 11

The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Anaheim Ducks taking on the San Jose Sharks.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Ducks vs Sharks Game Info

Anaheim Ducks (0-1) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-0-1)

Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Ducks vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Ducks (-122) Sharks (+102) 6.5 Ducks (-1.5)

Ducks vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sharks win (53.7%)

Ducks vs Sharks Puck Line

The Ducks are favored by 1.5 goals against the Sharks. The Ducks are +198 to cover the spread, while the Sharks are -250.

Ducks vs Sharks Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Ducks-Sharks on Oct. 11, with the over at +108 and the under at -132.

Ducks vs Sharks Moneyline

Anaheim is the favorite, -122 on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +102 underdog despite being at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!