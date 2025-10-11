FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Ducks vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Anaheim Ducks taking on the San Jose Sharks.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Ducks vs Sharks Game Info

  • Anaheim Ducks (0-1) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-0-1)
  • Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Ducks vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Ducks (-122)Sharks (+102)6.5Ducks (-1.5)

Ducks vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Sharks win (53.7%)

Ducks vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Ducks are favored by 1.5 goals against the Sharks. The Ducks are +198 to cover the spread, while the Sharks are -250.

Ducks vs Sharks Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Ducks-Sharks on Oct. 11, with the over at +108 and the under at -132.

Ducks vs Sharks Moneyline

  • Anaheim is the favorite, -122 on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +102 underdog despite being at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

