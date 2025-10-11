Saturday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 11

The Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers take the field for one of many exciting matchups on the MLB Playoff slate today. Check out the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies

Game Info

When: 8:08 p.m. ET

8:08 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: truTV, TBS and HBO Max

truTV, TBS and HBO Max Probable Pitchers: vs.

vs. Records: Phillies (96-66), Dodgers (93-69)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 63.48%

63.48% Phillies Win Probability: 36.52%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:08 p.m. ET

8:08 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: truTV, TBS and HBO Max

truTV, TBS and HBO Max Probable Pitchers: vs.

vs. Records: Brewers (97-65), Cubs (92-70)

Brewers (97-65), Cubs (92-70) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 50.25%

50.25% Cubs Win Probability: 49.75%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.