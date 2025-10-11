FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Saturday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 11

Data Skrive

Saturday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 11

The Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers take the field for one of many exciting matchups on the MLB Playoff slate today. Check out the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies

Game Info

  • When: 8:08 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: truTV, TBS and HBO Max
  • Probable Pitchers: vs.
  • Records: Phillies (96-66), Dodgers (93-69)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 63.48%
  • Phillies Win Probability: 36.52%

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:08 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: truTV, TBS and HBO Max
  • Probable Pitchers: vs.
  • Records: Brewers (97-65), Cubs (92-70)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 50.25%
  • Cubs Win Probability: 49.75%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

