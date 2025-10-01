Wednesday’s MLB Playoff Home Run Props - Oct. 1

Will Fernando Tatis Jr. or Michael Busch go yard on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Oct. 1, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 155 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 155 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 34 HR in 154 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 34 HR in 154 games (has homered in 20% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 151 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 32 HR in 151 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 136 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 136 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 150 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 150 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 114 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 114 games (has homered in 13% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 156 games (has homered in 16.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 31 HR in 156 games (has homered in 16.6% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 144 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 144 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 109 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 109 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 144 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 144 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 159 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 159 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 136 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 136 games (has homered in 8% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 135 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 135 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 123 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 123 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Freddy Fermin (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 102 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 102 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 154 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 154 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 156 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 53 HR in 152 games (has homered in 29.4% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 53 HR in 152 games (has homered in 29.4% of games) Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 77 games (has homered in 28.2% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 77 games (has homered in 28.2% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 34 HR in 138 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 34 HR in 138 games (has homered in 20.9% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 130 games (has homered in 20.6% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 31 HR in 130 games (has homered in 20.6% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 119 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 119 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 156 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 156 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 152 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 152 games (has homered in 17% of games) Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 114 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 114 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 151 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 151 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 93 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 93 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 117 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 117 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 151 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 151 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Rob Refsnyder (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 157 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 157 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 149 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 149 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Nick Sogard (Red Sox): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 30 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 30 games Jose Caballero (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 109 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +162 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 55 HR in 158 games (has homered in 32.7% of games)

+162 to hit a HR | 55 HR in 158 games (has homered in 32.7% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 134 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 134 games (has homered in 17% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 150 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 150 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 155 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 155 games (has homered in 16% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 147 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 147 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Austin Hays (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 103 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 103 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 88 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 88 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 88 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 88 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 162 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 162 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 142 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 142 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 96 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 96 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 144 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 144 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 151 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 151 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Ben Rortvedt (Dodgers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 149 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 149 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 140 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 140 games (has homered in 3.5% of games) Blake Treinen (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Emilio Pagan (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Zack Littell (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Miguel Andujar (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 94 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 94 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Scott Barlow (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Jose Trevino (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 89 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 89 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Nick Martínez (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 137 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 137 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Brent Suter (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 108 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians