Bills vs Patriots Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 5 Sunday Night Football

On Sunday in the NFL, the Buffalo Bills are up against the New England Patriots.

Bills vs Patriots Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bills win (77.5%)

Bills vs Patriots Point Spread

The Bills are 8.5-point favorites against the Patriots. The Bills are -108 to cover the spread, while the Patriots are -112 to cover as an 8.5-point underdog.

Bills vs Patriots Over/Under

The over/under for the Bills versus Patriots matchup on Oct. 5 has been set at 50.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bills vs Patriots Moneyline

New England is a +360 underdog on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -461 favorite on the road.

Bills vs Patriots Betting Trends

Buffalo has posted two wins against the spread this season.

The Bills have no wins ATS (0-2) as an 8.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The Bills have played four games this year and three of them have hit the over.

The Patriots have won twice against the spread this season.

The Patriots have played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this season.

Bills vs Patriots Odds & Spread

