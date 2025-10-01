Wednesday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 1

The MLB Playoff matchups in a Wednesday slate that shouldn't be missed include the Boston Red Sox squaring off against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. We have predictions for every game below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:08 p.m. ET

1:08 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Casey Mize

Tanner Bibee vs. Casey Mize Records: Guardians (88-74), Tigers (87-75)

Guardians (88-74), Tigers (87-75) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 53.19%

53.19% Guardians Win Probability: 46.81%

San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:08 p.m. ET

3:08 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: ABC

ABC Probable Pitchers: Andrew Kittredge vs. Dylan Cease

Andrew Kittredge vs. Dylan Cease Records: Cubs (92-70), Padres (90-72)

Cubs (92-70), Padres (90-72) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Padres Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 52.49%

52.49% Padres Win Probability: 47.51%

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:08 p.m. ET

6:08 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Brayan Bello

Carlos Rodon vs. Brayan Bello Records: Yankees (94-68), Red Sox (89-73)

Yankees (94-68), Red Sox (89-73) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -196

-196 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +164

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 59.49%

59.49% Red Sox Win Probability: 40.51%

Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:08 p.m. ET

9:08 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Zack Littell

Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Zack Littell Records: Dodgers (93-69), Reds (83-79)

Dodgers (93-69), Reds (83-79) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -290

-290 Reds Moneyline Odds: +235

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 60.75%

60.75% Reds Win Probability: 39.25%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.