FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Wednesday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Wednesday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 1

The MLB Playoff matchups in a Wednesday slate that shouldn't be missed include the Boston Red Sox squaring off against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. We have predictions for every game below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:08 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN Networks
  • Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Casey Mize
  • Records: Guardians (88-74), Tigers (87-75)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 53.19%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 46.81%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:08 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Probable Pitchers: Andrew Kittredge vs. Dylan Cease
  • Records: Cubs (92-70), Padres (90-72)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 52.49%
  • Padres Win Probability: 47.51%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:08 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Brayan Bello
  • Records: Yankees (94-68), Red Sox (89-73)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -196
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +164

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 59.49%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 40.51%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:08 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Zack Littell
  • Records: Dodgers (93-69), Reds (83-79)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -290
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +235

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 60.75%
  • Reds Win Probability: 39.25%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup