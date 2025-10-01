MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 1
The MLB Playoff matchups in a Wednesday slate that shouldn't be missed include the Boston Red Sox squaring off against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. We have predictions for every game below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:08 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
- Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Casey Mize
- Records: Guardians (88-74), Tigers (87-75)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -130
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 53.19%
- Guardians Win Probability: 46.81%
San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:08 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: ABC
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Kittredge vs. Dylan Cease
- Records: Cubs (92-70), Padres (90-72)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -112
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 52.49%
- Padres Win Probability: 47.51%
Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:08 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Brayan Bello
- Records: Yankees (94-68), Red Sox (89-73)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -196
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +164
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 59.49%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 40.51%
Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:08 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Zack Littell
- Records: Dodgers (93-69), Reds (83-79)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -290
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +235
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 60.75%
- Reds Win Probability: 39.25%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.