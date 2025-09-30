Guardians vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for AL Wild Card Game 2 on Oct. 1
The Cleveland Guardians versus the Detroit Tigers in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.
Guardians vs Tigers Game Info
- Cleveland Guardians (88-74) vs. Detroit Tigers (87-75)
- Date: Wednesday, October 1, 2025
- Time: 1:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Coverage: ESPN Networks
Guardians vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CLE: (-130) | DET: (+110)
- Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+164) | DET: +1.5 (-200)
- Total: 7 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)
Guardians vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 12-11, 4.24 ERA vs Casey Mize (Tigers) - 14-6, 3.87 ERA
The Guardians will look to Tanner Bibee (12-11, 4.24 ERA) against the Tigers and Casey Mize (14-6, 3.87 ERA). Bibee's team is 18-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Bibee's team is 10-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Tigers are 16-11-0 ATS in Mize's 27 starts that had a set spread. The Tigers have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Mize's starts this season, and they went 5-3 in those games.
Guardians vs Tigers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Tigers win (53.2%)
Guardians vs Tigers Moneyline
- Detroit is a +110 underdog on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -130 favorite at home.
Guardians vs Tigers Spread
- The Tigers are +1.5 on the run line against the Guardians. The Tigers are -200 to cover, and the Guardians are +164.
Guardians vs Tigers Over/Under
- The over/under for Guardians-Tigers on Oct. 1 is 7. The over is -100, and the under is -122.
Guardians vs Tigers Betting Trends
- The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in 69 games this year and have walked away with the win 44 times (63.8%) in those games.
- This year Cleveland has won 27 of 38 games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.
- The Guardians and their opponents have hit the over in 68 of their 159 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Guardians have posted a record of 86-73-0 against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have won 50% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (22-22).
- Detroit is 9-11 (winning 45% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.
- The Tigers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 156 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 78 of those games (78-72-6).
- The Tigers have a 71-85-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.5% of the time).
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in OBP (.360) and total hits (168) this season. He's batting .283 batting average while slugging .503.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 21st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 16th in slugging.
- Ramirez has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, three walks and an RBI.
- Steven Kwan has hit 11 homers this season while driving in 56 runs. He's batting .272 this season and slugging .374 with an on-base percentage of .330.
- Among qualifying hitters, he is 36th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 129th in slugging percentage.
- Kyle Manzardo is batting .234 with a .455 slugging percentage and 70 RBI this year.
- Manzardo enters this matchup with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .235 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.
- Angel Martinez has 11 home runs, 45 RBI and a batting average of .224 this season.
- Martinez takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .188 with a walk.
Tigers Player Leaders
- Gleyber Torres has put up a team-high .358 on-base percentage. He's batting .256 and slugging .387.
- Including all qualifying players in the majors, his batting average puts him 77th, his on-base percentage is 23rd, and he is 118th in slugging.
- Riley Greene's 155 hits and .493 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .258 with an on-base percentage of .313.
- Including all qualifying players, he ranks 69th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.
- Spencer Torkelson has 27 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 72 walks while hitting .240.
- Zach McKinstry is hitting .259 with 23 doubles, 11 triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks.
Guardians vs Tigers Head to Head
- 9/30/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 9/25/2025: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 9/23/2025: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 9/18/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 9/17/2025: 4-0 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 9/16/2025: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 7/6/2025: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
- 7/5/2025: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 7/4/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 5/25/2025: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)
