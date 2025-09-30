Guardians vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for AL Wild Card Game 2 on Oct. 1

Odds updated as of 12:12 p.m.

The Cleveland Guardians versus the Detroit Tigers in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Guardians vs Tigers Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (88-74) vs. Detroit Tigers (87-75)

Date: Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Wednesday, October 1, 2025 Time: 1:08 p.m. ET

1:08 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: ESPN Networks

Guardians vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-130) | DET: (+110)

CLE: (-130) | DET: (+110) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+164) | DET: +1.5 (-200)

CLE: -1.5 (+164) | DET: +1.5 (-200) Total: 7 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Guardians vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 12-11, 4.24 ERA vs Casey Mize (Tigers) - 14-6, 3.87 ERA

The Guardians will look to Tanner Bibee (12-11, 4.24 ERA) against the Tigers and Casey Mize (14-6, 3.87 ERA). Bibee's team is 18-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Bibee's team is 10-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Tigers are 16-11-0 ATS in Mize's 27 starts that had a set spread. The Tigers have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Mize's starts this season, and they went 5-3 in those games.

Guardians vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (53.2%)

Guardians vs Tigers Moneyline

Detroit is a +110 underdog on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -130 favorite at home.

Guardians vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are +1.5 on the run line against the Guardians. The Tigers are -200 to cover, and the Guardians are +164.

Guardians vs Tigers Over/Under

The over/under for Guardians-Tigers on Oct. 1 is 7. The over is -100, and the under is -122.

Guardians vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in 69 games this year and have walked away with the win 44 times (63.8%) in those games.

This year Cleveland has won 27 of 38 games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have hit the over in 68 of their 159 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Guardians have posted a record of 86-73-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have won 50% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (22-22).

Detroit is 9-11 (winning 45% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Tigers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 156 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 78 of those games (78-72-6).

The Tigers have a 71-85-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.5% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in OBP (.360) and total hits (168) this season. He's batting .283 batting average while slugging .503.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 21st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Ramirez has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Steven Kwan has hit 11 homers this season while driving in 56 runs. He's batting .272 this season and slugging .374 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 36th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 129th in slugging percentage.

Kyle Manzardo is batting .234 with a .455 slugging percentage and 70 RBI this year.

Manzardo enters this matchup with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .235 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.

Angel Martinez has 11 home runs, 45 RBI and a batting average of .224 this season.

Martinez takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .188 with a walk.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres has put up a team-high .358 on-base percentage. He's batting .256 and slugging .387.

Including all qualifying players in the majors, his batting average puts him 77th, his on-base percentage is 23rd, and he is 118th in slugging.

Riley Greene's 155 hits and .493 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .258 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 69th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Spencer Torkelson has 27 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 72 walks while hitting .240.

Zach McKinstry is hitting .259 with 23 doubles, 11 triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks.

Guardians vs Tigers Head to Head

9/30/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/25/2025: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/23/2025: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-2 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/18/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/17/2025: 4-0 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-0 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/16/2025: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-5 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/6/2025: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/5/2025: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/4/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/25/2025: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

