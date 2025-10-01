Cubs vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NL Wild Card Game 2 on Oct. 1
The Chicago Cubs will face the San Diego Padres for Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series on Wednesday.
Cubs vs Padres Game Info
- Chicago Cubs (92-70) vs. San Diego Padres (90-72)
- Date: Wednesday, October 1, 2025
- Time: 3:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: ABC
Cubs vs Padres Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CHC: (-116) | SD: (-102)
- Spread: CHC: +1.5 (-210) | SD: -1.5 (+172)
- Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Cubs vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Andrew Kittredge (Cubs) - 4-3, 3.40 ERA vs Dylan Cease (Padres) - 8-12, 4.55 ERA
The probable pitchers are Andrew Kittredge (4-3, 3.40 ERA) for the Cubs and Dylan Cease (8-12, 4.55 ERA) for the Padres. Kittredge did not pitch in a game with a spread last season. Kittredge did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. The Padres have a 14-18-0 record against the spread in Cease's starts. The Padres are 3-5 in Cease's eight starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Cubs vs Padres Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Cubs win (52.5%)
Cubs vs Padres Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Cubs vs. Padres reveal Chicago as the favorite (-116) and San Diego as the underdog (-102) on the road.
Cubs vs Padres Spread
- The Padres are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cubs. The Padres are +172 to cover, while the Cubs are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Cubs vs Padres Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 runs has been set for the Cubs-Padres contest on Oct. 1, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.
Cubs vs Padres Betting Trends
- The Cubs have won in 71, or 65.1%, of the 109 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Chicago has a record of 70-36 when favored by -116 or more this year.
- The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 74 of their 158 opportunities.
- The Cubs are 76-82-0 against the spread in their 158 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Padres have won 33 of the 68 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (48.5%).
- San Diego has a record of 30-34 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (46.9%).
- The Padres have played in 161 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-88-3).
- The Padres have an 87-74-0 record ATS this season.
Cubs Player Leaders
- Kyle Tucker leads Chicago with an OBP of .377 this season while batting .266 with 87 walks and 91 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .464.
- Among qualifying hitters, he is 46th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 44th in slugging.
- Nico Hoerner has hit seven homers this season while driving in 61 runs. He's batting .297 this season and slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .345.
- His batting average is eighth among qualified players, his on-base percentage 46th, and his slugging percentage 110th.
- Hoerner has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a home run and two RBIs.
- Pete Crow-Armstrong has 146 hits this season and has a slash line of .247/.287/.481.
- Michael Busch leads Chicago with 137 hits, batting .261 this season with 64 extra-base hits.
Padres Player Leaders
- Fernando Tatis Jr. has accumulated a team-best .368 on-base percentage. He's batting .268 and slugging .446.
- He ranks 43rd in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.
- Manny Machado has racked up 169 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .275 while slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .335.
- He is currently 33rd in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Luis Arraez has accumulated a slugging percentage of .392, a team-high for the Padres.
- Ryan O'Hearn is batting .281 with 21 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 58 walks.
Cubs vs Padres Head to Head
- 9/30/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 4/16/2025: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 4/15/2025: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 4/14/2025: 10-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 4/6/2025: 8-7 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 4/5/2025: 7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 4/4/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 5/8/2024: 3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 5/7/2024: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 5/6/2024: 6-3 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
