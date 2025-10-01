Cubs vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NL Wild Card Game 2 on Oct. 1

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

The Chicago Cubs will face the San Diego Padres for Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series on Wednesday.

Cubs vs Padres Game Info

Chicago Cubs (92-70) vs. San Diego Padres (90-72)

Date: Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Wednesday, October 1, 2025 Time: 3:08 p.m. ET

3:08 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: ABC

Cubs vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-116) | SD: (-102)

CHC: (-116) | SD: (-102) Spread: CHC: +1.5 (-210) | SD: -1.5 (+172)

CHC: +1.5 (-210) | SD: -1.5 (+172) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Cubs vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Kittredge (Cubs) - 4-3, 3.40 ERA vs Dylan Cease (Padres) - 8-12, 4.55 ERA

The probable pitchers are Andrew Kittredge (4-3, 3.40 ERA) for the Cubs and Dylan Cease (8-12, 4.55 ERA) for the Padres. Kittredge did not pitch in a game with a spread last season. Kittredge did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. The Padres have a 14-18-0 record against the spread in Cease's starts. The Padres are 3-5 in Cease's eight starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (52.5%)

Cubs vs Padres Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Cubs vs. Padres reveal Chicago as the favorite (-116) and San Diego as the underdog (-102) on the road.

Cubs vs Padres Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cubs. The Padres are +172 to cover, while the Cubs are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cubs vs Padres Over/Under

A total of 6.5 runs has been set for the Cubs-Padres contest on Oct. 1, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Cubs vs Padres Betting Trends

The Cubs have won in 71, or 65.1%, of the 109 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Chicago has a record of 70-36 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 74 of their 158 opportunities.

The Cubs are 76-82-0 against the spread in their 158 games that had a posted line this season.

The Padres have won 33 of the 68 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (48.5%).

San Diego has a record of 30-34 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (46.9%).

The Padres have played in 161 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-88-3).

The Padres have an 87-74-0 record ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago with an OBP of .377 this season while batting .266 with 87 walks and 91 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .464.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 46th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 44th in slugging.

Nico Hoerner has hit seven homers this season while driving in 61 runs. He's batting .297 this season and slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .345.

His batting average is eighth among qualified players, his on-base percentage 46th, and his slugging percentage 110th.

Hoerner has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a home run and two RBIs.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 146 hits this season and has a slash line of .247/.287/.481.

Michael Busch leads Chicago with 137 hits, batting .261 this season with 64 extra-base hits.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has accumulated a team-best .368 on-base percentage. He's batting .268 and slugging .446.

He ranks 43rd in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Manny Machado has racked up 169 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .275 while slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .335.

He is currently 33rd in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Luis Arraez has accumulated a slugging percentage of .392, a team-high for the Padres.

Ryan O'Hearn is batting .281 with 21 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 58 walks.

Cubs vs Padres Head to Head

9/30/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/16/2025: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/15/2025: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/14/2025: 10-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/6/2025: 8-7 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-7 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/5/2025: 7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/4/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/8/2024: 3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/7/2024: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/6/2024: 6-3 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

