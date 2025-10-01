FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Wednesday’s MLB Playoff Strikeout Props - Oct. 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Wednesday’s MLB Playoff Strikeout Props - Oct. 1

Will Yoshinobu Yamamoto strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Zack Littell exceed 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Oct. 1, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs

  • Dylan Cease (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

  • Carlos Rodon (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 33 appearances
  • Brayan Bello (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 29 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances
  • Zack Littell (Reds): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -128, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians

  • Tanner Bibee (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 31 appearances
  • Casey Mize (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances

