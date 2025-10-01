Wednesday’s MLB Playoff Strikeout Props - Oct. 1

Will Yoshinobu Yamamoto strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Zack Littell exceed 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Oct. 1, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs

Dylan Cease (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

Carlos Rodon (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 33 appearances

Brayan Bello (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 29 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances

Zack Littell (Reds): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -128, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians