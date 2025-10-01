MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Playoff Strikeout Props - Oct. 1
Will Yoshinobu Yamamoto strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Zack Littell exceed 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Oct. 1, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs
- Dylan Cease (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances
Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees
- Carlos Rodon (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 33 appearances
- Brayan Bello (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 29 appearances
Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances
- Zack Littell (Reds): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -128, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances
Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians
- Tanner Bibee (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 31 appearances
- Casey Mize (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances