Friday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 24

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays square off for one of many compelling matchups on the MLB Playoff schedule today. Check out the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Probable Pitchers: Trey Yesavage vs. Blake Snell
  • Records: Blue Jays (94-68), Dodgers (93-69)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -154
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 63.41%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 36.59%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

