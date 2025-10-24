Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 24

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Friday, October 24, 2025

Friday, October 24, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KUNP and NBCS-BA

The Portland Trail Blazers (0-1) are favored by 2.5 points against the Golden State Warriors (2-0) on Friday, October 24, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on KUNP and NBCS-BA. The matchup has a point total of 226.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -2.5 226.5 -136 +116

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (55.6%)

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers covered 46 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.

The Warriors' ATS record as underdogs of 2.5 points or more was 12-7 last season.

The Trail Blazers and their opponents combined to hit the over 40 out of 82 times last season.

There were 41 Warriors games (out of 82) that hit the over last year.

Portland did a better job covering the spread when playing at home (24-17-0) last season than it did in road affairs (22-18-1).

Last season, Golden State was 18-22-1 at home against the spread (.439 winning percentage). Away, it was 23-16-2 ATS (.561).

Trail Blazers Leaders

Damian Lillard collected 24.9 points, 4.7 boards and 7.1 assists last season.

Last season, Deni Avdija recorded an average of 16.9 points, 7.3 boards and 3.9 assists per game.

Shaedon Sharpe averaged 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Toumani Camara recorded 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He drained 45.8% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.

Scoot Henderson put up 12.7 points, 3 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He drained 41.9% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per game.

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry put up 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6 assists last year, shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.7% from downtown, with 4.4 made 3-pointers per contest (first in league).

Jimmy Butler III posted 17.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists last season. At the other end, he delivered 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Draymond Green collected 9 points, 6.1 boards and 5.6 assists, shooting 42.4% from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brandin Podziemski recorded 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Buddy Hield put up 11.1 points, 1.6 assists and 3.2 boards.

