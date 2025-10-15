MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 15
In a Wednesday MLB Playoff slate that has plenty of exciting contests, the Toronto Blue Jays versus the Seattle Mariners is a game to catch. Below, we have predictions for every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:08 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Shane Bieber
- Records: Mariners (90-72), Blue Jays (94-68)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -138
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 55.75%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 44.25%
