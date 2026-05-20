MLB Player Props Today: 3 Best MLB Prop Bets for Wednesday 5/20/26

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

Michael Harris II 2+ Hits/Runs/RBI

Cam Schlittler Over 5.5 Strikeouts

Zach Neto 2+ Hits/Runs/RBI

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

What are the top MLB home run picks for today?

MLB Player Prop Bets for Today

Braves vs. Marlins, 6:41 p.m. ET

Michael Harris II has a nice matchup today versus RHP Janson Junk.

Junk has pitched to a 4.21 SIERA and 17.7% K rate this season, which is right in line with his 2025 output. He's just not that good. Lefties have tattooed him for a .388 wOBA.

Harris is sneakily having a breakout season. I say sneakily because even though his .355 wOBA is a good clip, his expected wOBA is .390. His hard-hit rate (46.0%) and fly-ball rate (37.6%) are both career-high numbers by a wide margin. In the past, Harris has shown big-time upside in spurts -- he may be putting it all together this season.

Plus, with Drake Baldwin out injured, Harris might get bumped up in the order tonight, which would only boost his H/R/RBI chances. Sans Baldwin last night, Harris hit sixth, but that was against a lefty starter.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees, 7:06 p.m. ET

Cam Schlittler - Strikeouts Cam Schlittler Over May 20 11:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Cam Schlittler exploded onto the scene late last year. He's been even better so far in 2026, and he can get to six-plus strikeouts today against the Toronto Blue Jays.

By the AL Cy Young odds, Schlittler is the favorite (+155). He deserves to be as he's dealt his way to a 2.70 SIERA, 30.1% K rate, 4.9% walk rate and 14.7% swinging-strike rate. He's been amazing. He's gone over 5.5 Ks in eight of his 10 starts, and he's thrown at least 95 pitches in three straight outings.

Toronto is great at avoiding Ks as they carry MLB's lowest strikeout rate (18.4%). However, they're also just 27th in wOBA. They shouldn't pose too much of a threat to Schlittler, which can help him work deep into the game and have more chances for strikeouts.

This is my favorite strikeout prop for Wednesday.

A's vs. Angels, 9:39 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Zach Neto -130 View more odds in Sportsbook

I think the market is undervaluing the Los Angeles Angels a bit today. I wrote up Mike Trout as a top home run pick, and I also like Zach Neto in the H/R/RBI market.

LA is taking on RHP Aaron Civale. The veteran is just the type of pitcher I like to pick on. He doesn't get many punchouts (17.2% K rate) and gives up loud contact, with righty bats registering a 38.6% hard-hit rate and 50.9% fly-ball rate against him.

Neto can take advantage.

Typically the Angels' leadoff hitter, Neto is in a good spot to score a run and rack up plate appearances, two things that help him in this market. He's upped his walk rate significantly this season -- posting a 12.6% mark after having a previous career high of 6.5%. He's got 97 combined runs plus RBI over 49 games and owns a 43.4% fly-ball rate overall.

Neto has at least two H/R/RBI in three of his last four games, and I'm drawn to these -130 odds on him to do it again today.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.