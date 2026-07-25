Tigers vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 25

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tigers vs Royals Game Info

Detroit Tigers (49-54) vs. Kansas City Royals (43-61)

Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026

Saturday, July 25, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and Royals.TV

Tigers vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-178) | KC: (+150)

DET: (-178) | KC: (+150) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+126) | KC: +1.5 (-152)

DET: -1.5 (+126) | KC: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Tigers vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize (Tigers) - 4-6, 2.79 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 5-7, 3.66 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Casey Mize (4-6) to the mound, while Michael Wacha (5-7) will take the ball for the Royals. Mize and his team are 8-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Mize's team is 4-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Royals have a 9-10-0 ATS record in Wacha's 19 starts that had a set spread. The Royals are 2-10 in Wacha's 12 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (65.4%)

Tigers vs Royals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. Royals reveal Detroit as the favorite (-178) and Kansas City as the underdog (+150) on the road.

Tigers vs Royals Spread

The Royals are at the Tigers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Royals are +126 to cover the spread, and the Tigers are -152.

Tigers vs Royals Over/Under

Tigers versus Royals on July 25 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Royals Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with 29 wins in the 52 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Detroit has been a -178 moneyline favorite on seven occasions this season and won every time.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 42 of their 101 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Tigers have an against the spread record of 53-48-0 in 101 games with a line this season.

The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline 67 total times this season. They've finished 26-41 in those games.

Kansas City is 3-3 (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer.

In the 100 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Royals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-50-1).

The Royals have covered 46% of their games this season, going 46-54-0 ATS.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle leads Detroit OPS (.810) this season. He has a .281 batting average, an on-base percentage of .388, and a slugging percentage of .422.

He is 30th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 81st in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

McGonigle has recorded at least one hit in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .231 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and three RBIs.

Dillon Dingler has 96 hits, which leads Detroit batters this season. He's batting .274 with 46 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .537 with an on-base percentage of .339.

He is 43rd in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Dingler takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .474 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Riley Greene has collected 105 base hits, an OBP of .374 and a slugging percentage of .469 this season.

Greene heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Spencer Torkelson has 19 home runs, 50 RBI and a batting average of .206 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Carter Jensen is hitting .240 with 23 doubles, 14 home runs and 35 walks. He's slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 104th, his on-base percentage ranks 111th, and he is 69th in slugging.

Jac Caglianone's 87 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .258 while slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Including all qualifying players, he is 71st in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .230 with 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 37 walks.

Isaac Collins has 17 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 40 walks while hitting .245.

Tigers vs Royals Head to Head

7/23/2026: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/10/2026: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-3 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/9/2026: 5-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/8/2026: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/16/2026: 10-9 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-9 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/15/2026: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/14/2026: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/31/2025: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/30/2025: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/29/2025: 5-3 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!