Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 25
The MLB slate on Saturday should provide some fireworks. The matchups include the Chicago Cubs playing the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Take a look at at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Michael Wacha
- Records: Tigers (50-54), Royals (43-62)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -184
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 65.42%
- Royals Win Probability: 34.58%
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Los Angeles Angels at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and ABTV
- Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Ryan Johnson
- Records: Giants (42-60), Angels (41-62)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -126
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 61.64%
- Angels Win Probability: 38.36%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Foster Griffin vs. Mitch Bratt
- Records: Nationals (52-51), Diamondbacks (54-49)
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -134
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 66.76%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 33.24%
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Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Dylan Cease
- Records: Red Sox (52-49), Blue Jays (47-56)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -112
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 50.95%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 49.05%
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San Diego Padres at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and MIAM and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez vs. JP Sears
- Records: Marlins (52-51), Padres (50-53)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -130
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 66.97%
- Padres Win Probability: 33.03%
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New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and YES
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Ryan Weathers
- Records: Phillies (56-47), Yankees (57-45)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -118
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 61.61%
- Phillies Win Probability: 38.39%
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Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Tanner Bibee
- Records: Rays (59-43), Guardians (54-50)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -134
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 62.50%
- Guardians Win Probability: 37.50%
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Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Shota Imanaga
- Records: Pirates (53-50), Cubs (57-45)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -132
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 58.83%
- Cubs Win Probability: 41.17%
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Atlanta Braves at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young vs. Bryce Elder
- Records: Orioles (50-53), Braves (60-42)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -116
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 52.39%
- Orioles Win Probability: 47.61%
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Colorado Rockies at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Robert Gasser vs. Ryan Feltner
- Records: Brewers (64-39), Rockies (42-63)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -215
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +180
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 73.06%
- Rockies Win Probability: 26.94%
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Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Hunter Brown
- Records: White Sox (54-47), Astros (50-54)
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -116
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
- White Sox Win Probability: 58.78%
- Astros Win Probability: 41.22%
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Athletics at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: vs.
- Records: Twins (51-53), Athletics (43-59)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -162
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 53.70%
- Athletics Win Probability: 46.30%
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Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Bryan Woo
- Records: Rangers (51-51), Mariners (51-52)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -110
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 50.85%
- Rangers Win Probability: 49.15%
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Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Hunter Greene
- Records: Cardinals (52-50), Reds (47-54)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -118
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 57.29%
- Reds Win Probability: 42.71%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
- Records: Mets (43-60), Dodgers (65-38)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -154
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 52.66%
- Mets Win Probability: 47.34%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.