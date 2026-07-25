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Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 25

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 25

The MLB slate on Saturday should provide some fireworks. The matchups include the Chicago Cubs playing the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Take a look at at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: DSN and ROYL
  • Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Michael Wacha
  • Records: Tigers (50-54), Royals (43-62)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -184
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 65.42%
  • Royals Win Probability: 34.58%

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Los Angeles Angels at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA and ABTV
  • Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Ryan Johnson
  • Records: Giants (42-60), Angels (41-62)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 61.64%
  • Angels Win Probability: 38.36%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: NATS and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: Foster Griffin vs. Mitch Bratt
  • Records: Nationals (52-51), Diamondbacks (54-49)
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
  • Nationals Win Probability: 66.76%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 33.24%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: NESN and SNET
  • Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Dylan Cease
  • Records: Red Sox (52-49), Blue Jays (47-56)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 50.95%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 49.05%

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San Diego Padres at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and MIAM and SDPA
  • Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez vs. JP Sears
  • Records: Marlins (52-51), Padres (50-53)
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
  • Marlins Win Probability: 66.97%
  • Padres Win Probability: 33.03%

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New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and YES
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Ryan Weathers
  • Records: Phillies (56-47), Yankees (57-45)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 61.61%
  • Phillies Win Probability: 38.39%

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Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Tropicana Field
  • TV Channel: RAYS and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Tanner Bibee
  • Records: Rays (59-43), Guardians (54-50)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 62.50%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 37.50%

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Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Shota Imanaga
  • Records: Pirates (53-50), Cubs (57-45)
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: -132
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 58.83%
  • Cubs Win Probability: 41.17%

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Atlanta Braves at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: MASN and BravesVsn
  • Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young vs. Bryce Elder
  • Records: Orioles (50-53), Braves (60-42)
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 52.39%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 47.61%

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Colorado Rockies at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: BREW and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: Robert Gasser vs. Ryan Feltner
  • Records: Brewers (64-39), Rockies (42-63)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -215
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +180

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 73.06%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 26.94%

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Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Hunter Brown
  • Records: White Sox (54-47), Astros (50-54)
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
  • White Sox Win Probability: 58.78%
  • Astros Win Probability: 41.22%

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Athletics at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MNNT and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: vs.
  • Records: Twins (51-53), Athletics (43-59)
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -162
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 53.70%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 46.30%

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Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Bryan Woo
  • Records: Rangers (51-51), Mariners (51-52)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -110
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 50.85%
  • Rangers Win Probability: 49.15%

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Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: CARD and CINR
  • Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Hunter Greene
  • Records: Cardinals (52-50), Reds (47-54)
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 57.29%
  • Reds Win Probability: 42.71%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
  • Records: Mets (43-60), Dodgers (65-38)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -154
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 52.66%
  • Mets Win Probability: 47.34%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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