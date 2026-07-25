Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 25

The MLB slate on Saturday should provide some fireworks. The matchups include the Chicago Cubs playing the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Take a look at at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and ROYL

DSN and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Michael Wacha

Casey Mize vs. Michael Wacha Records: Tigers (50-54), Royals (43-62)

Tigers (50-54), Royals (43-62) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Royals Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 65.42%

65.42% Royals Win Probability: 34.58%

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Los Angeles Angels at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and ABTV

NBCS-BA and ABTV Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Ryan Johnson

Robbie Ray vs. Ryan Johnson Records: Giants (42-60), Angels (41-62)

Giants (42-60), Angels (41-62) Giants Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Angels Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 61.64%

61.64% Angels Win Probability: 38.36%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and ARID

NATS and ARID Probable Pitchers: Foster Griffin vs. Mitch Bratt

Foster Griffin vs. Mitch Bratt Records: Nationals (52-51), Diamondbacks (54-49)

Nationals (52-51), Diamondbacks (54-49) Nationals Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 66.76%

66.76% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 33.24%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and SNET

NESN and SNET Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Dylan Cease

Sonny Gray vs. Dylan Cease Records: Red Sox (52-49), Blue Jays (47-56)

Red Sox (52-49), Blue Jays (47-56) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 50.95%

50.95% Blue Jays Win Probability: 49.05%

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San Diego Padres at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and MIAM and SDPA

Fox Sports 1 and MIAM and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez vs. JP Sears

Eury Pérez vs. JP Sears Records: Marlins (52-51), Padres (50-53)

Marlins (52-51), Padres (50-53) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Padres Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 66.97%

66.97% Padres Win Probability: 33.03%

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New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:05 p.m. ET

6:05 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and YES

NBCS-PH and YES Probable Pitchers: vs. Ryan Weathers

vs. Ryan Weathers Records: Phillies (56-47), Yankees (57-45)

Phillies (56-47), Yankees (57-45) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Phillies Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 61.61%

61.61% Phillies Win Probability: 38.39%

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Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and CLEG

RAYS and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Tanner Bibee

Nick Martínez vs. Tanner Bibee Records: Rays (59-43), Guardians (54-50)

Rays (59-43), Guardians (54-50) Rays Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 62.50%

62.50% Guardians Win Probability: 37.50%

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Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MARQ

SportsNet PT and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Shota Imanaga

Paul Skenes vs. Shota Imanaga Records: Pirates (53-50), Cubs (57-45)

Pirates (53-50), Cubs (57-45) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 58.83%

58.83% Cubs Win Probability: 41.17%

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Atlanta Braves at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and BravesVsn

MASN and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young vs. Bryce Elder

Brandon Young vs. Bryce Elder Records: Orioles (50-53), Braves (60-42)

Orioles (50-53), Braves (60-42) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Braves Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 52.39%

52.39% Orioles Win Probability: 47.61%

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Colorado Rockies at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and COLR

BREW and COLR Probable Pitchers: Robert Gasser vs. Ryan Feltner

Robert Gasser vs. Ryan Feltner Records: Brewers (64-39), Rockies (42-63)

Brewers (64-39), Rockies (42-63) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -215

-215 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +180

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 73.06%

73.06% Rockies Win Probability: 26.94%

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Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and SCHN

CHSN and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Hunter Brown

Sean Burke vs. Hunter Brown Records: White Sox (54-47), Astros (50-54)

White Sox (54-47), Astros (50-54) White Sox Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Astros Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 58.78%

58.78% Astros Win Probability: 41.22%

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Athletics at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and NBCS-CA

MNNT and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: vs.

vs. Records: Twins (51-53), Athletics (43-59)

Twins (51-53), Athletics (43-59) Twins Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 53.70%

53.70% Athletics Win Probability: 46.30%

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Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Bryan Woo

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Bryan Woo Records: Rangers (51-51), Mariners (51-52)

Rangers (51-51), Mariners (51-52) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Rangers Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 50.85%

50.85% Rangers Win Probability: 49.15%

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Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and CINR

CARD and CINR Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Hunter Greene

Andre Pallante vs. Hunter Greene Records: Cardinals (52-50), Reds (47-54)

Cardinals (52-50), Reds (47-54) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Reds Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 57.29%

57.29% Reds Win Probability: 42.71%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Nolan McLean vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto Records: Mets (43-60), Dodgers (65-38)

Mets (43-60), Dodgers (65-38) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Mets Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 52.66%

52.66% Mets Win Probability: 47.34%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.