Marlins vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 25

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Miami Marlins and the San Diego Padres.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Marlins vs Padres Game Info

Miami Marlins (52-51) vs. San Diego Padres (50-53)

Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026

Saturday, July 25, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Fox Sports 1, Marlins.TV, and Padres.TV

Marlins vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-130) | SD: (+110)

MIA: (-130) | SD: (+110) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+168) | SD: +1.5 (-205)

MIA: -1.5 (+168) | SD: +1.5 (-205) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Marlins vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 5-7, 3.53 ERA vs JP Sears (Padres) - 2-3, 4.38 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Eury Perez (5-7) to the mound, while JP Sears (2-3) will take the ball for the Padres. Perez and his team are 8-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Perez's team has been victorious in 71.4% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-2. When Sears starts, the Padres have gone 3-2-0 against the spread. The Padres have been the moneyline underdog in four of Sears' starts this season, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

Marlins vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (67%)

Marlins vs Padres Moneyline

San Diego is the underdog, +110 on the moneyline, while Miami is a -130 favorite at home.

Marlins vs Padres Spread

The Padres are +1.5 on the spread (-205 to cover), and Miami is +168 to cover the runline.

Marlins vs Padres Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Marlins-Padres on July 25, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Padres Betting Trends

The Marlins have come away with 29 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Miami has been victorious 18 times in 28 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Marlins and their opponents have hit the over in 52 of their 102 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 102 games with a line this season, the Marlins have a mark of 53-49-0 against the spread.

The Padres have been the moneyline underdog 58 total times this season. They've finished 26-32 in those games.

San Diego has gone 13-22 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (37.1%).

The Padres have combined with opponents to go over the total 47 times this season for a 47-55-1 record against the over/under.

The Padres have a 56-47-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.4% of the time).

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez leads Miami with 131 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .499. He's batting .332 with an on-base percentage of .367.

Among all qualified hitters, he is first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Liam Hicks is batting .285 with nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 35 walks. He's slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .361.

His batting average ranks 22nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 31st, and his slugging percentage 53rd.

Xavier Edwards has 109 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .372.

Javier Sanoja has been key for Miami with 69 hits, an OBP of .312 plus a slugging percentage of .406.

Sanoja takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with three doubles and an RBI.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has accumulated an on-base percentage of .353 and a slugging percentage of .406. Both lead the Padres. He's batting .286.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 20th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging percentage.

Tatis enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double, a triple, two home runs, four walks and 10 RBIs.

Manny Machado has 75 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .205 while slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .295.

His batting average ranks 142nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 131st, and he is 75th in slugging.

Jackson Merrill has 15 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .224.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .219 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 45 walks.

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