Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 25

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Game Info

Boston Red Sox (52-49) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (47-56)

Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026

Saturday, July 25, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and SNET

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-112) | TOR: (-104)

BOS: (-112) | TOR: (-104) Spread: BOS: +1.5 (-205) | TOR: -1.5 (+168)

BOS: +1.5 (-205) | TOR: -1.5 (+168) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Red Sox) - 12-1, 2.48 ERA vs Dylan Cease (Blue Jays) - 6-5, 2.67 ERA

The Red Sox will look to Sonny Gray (12-1) against the Blue Jays and Dylan Cease (6-5). Gray's team is 13-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Gray's team has won 71.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-4). The Blue Jays have gone 11-7-0 against the spread when Cease starts. The Blue Jays were the moneyline underdog for two Cease starts this season -- they split the games.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (51%)

Boston is the favorite, -112 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -104 underdog on the road.

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Red Sox. The Blue Jays are +168 to cover, while the Red Sox are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Red Sox versus Blue Jays, on July 25, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been chosen as favorites in 64 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (50%) in those games.

This year Boston has won 31 of 62 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in 43 of their 99 opportunities.

The Red Sox are 47-52-0 against the spread in their 99 games that had a posted line this season.

The Blue Jays have won 34.9% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (15-28).

Toronto is 13-24 (winning just 35.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Blue Jays have played in 102 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-47-1).

The Blue Jays have a 47-55-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.1% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras has 97 hits and an OBP of .389, both of which are best among Boston hitters this season. He has a .293 batting average and a slugging percentage of .559.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is fifth in slugging.

Contreras hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .467 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu has 21 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 41 walks. He's batting .261 and slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He is 65th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging in MLB.

Ceddanne Rafaela leads Boston in slugging percentage (.437) powered by 37 extra-base hits.

Caleb Durbin has been key for Boston with 74 hits, an OBP of .300 plus a slugging percentage of .397.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Ernie Clement has a .423 slugging percentage, which paces the Blue Jays. He's batting .296 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualified players in MLB, he ranks 10th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. paces his team with a .340 OBP. He has a batting average of .259 while slugging .353.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 68th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 130th in slugging percentage.

Kazuma Okamoto paces the Blue Jays with 81 hits.

George Springer is batting .229 with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 31 walks.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Head to Head

6/18/2026: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/17/2026: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/16/2026: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/29/2026: 8-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/28/2026: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/27/2026: 5-0 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-0 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/25/2025: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/24/2025: 7-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/23/2025: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/29/2025: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

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