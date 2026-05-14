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MLB

AL Cy Young Odds: Cam Schlittler Has Jumped to the Front of the Pack

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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AL Cy Young Odds: Cam Schlittler Has Jumped to the Front of the Pack

The 2026 AL Cy Young market has been turned on its head due to injuries to Tarik Skubal and Garrett Crochet.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, here are the current AL Cy Young odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

MLB Cy Young Odds 2026: American League

Full Cy Young odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

American League Cy Young 2026
Cam Schlittler
Dylan Cease
Jacob deGrom
Jose Soriano
Drew Rasmussen
Gavin Williams
Logan Gilbert
Shane McClanahan
Kevin Gausman
George Kirby
Ranger Suarez
Bryan Woo
Nathan Eovaldi
Emerson Hancock
Davis Martin
Will Warren
Parker Messick
Taj Bradley
Framber Valdez
Joe Ryan
Kris Bubic
MacKenzie Gore
Seth Lugo
Tanner Bibee
Sonny Gray
Ryan Weathers
Nick Martinez
Jack Leiter
Trevor Rogers
Gerrit Cole
Michael Wacha
Luis Castillo
Luis Severino
Louis Varland

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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