AL Cy Young Odds: Cam Schlittler Has Jumped to the Front of the Pack

The 2026 AL Cy Young market has been turned on its head due to injuries to Tarik Skubal and Garrett Crochet.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, here are the current AL Cy Young odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

MLB Cy Young Odds 2026: American League

Full Cy Young odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

American League Cy Young 2026 American League Cy Young 2026 Cam Schlittler +230 Dylan Cease +240 Jacob deGrom +300 Jose Soriano +1200 Drew Rasmussen +3000 Gavin Williams +3500 Logan Gilbert +3500 Shane McClanahan +4000 Kevin Gausman +4000 George Kirby +4000 Ranger Suarez +4000 Bryan Woo +5000 Nathan Eovaldi +5000 Emerson Hancock +5500 Davis Martin +6000 Will Warren +6500 Parker Messick +6500 Taj Bradley +6500 Framber Valdez +7000 Joe Ryan +8000 Kris Bubic +10000 MacKenzie Gore +10000 Seth Lugo +10000 Tanner Bibee +15000 Sonny Gray +15000 Ryan Weathers +15000 Nick Martinez +15000 Jack Leiter +20000 Trevor Rogers +20000 Gerrit Cole +20000 Michael Wacha +20000 Luis Castillo +25000 Luis Severino +25000 Louis Varland +30000 View more odds in Sportsbook

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.