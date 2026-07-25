Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 25

Will Byron Buxton or Shea Langeliers hit a home run on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 25, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Athletics at Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton (Twins): +215 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 78 games (has homered in 29.5% of games)

+215 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 78 games (has homered in 29.5% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +255 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 92 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 92 games (has homered in 21.7% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 90 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 90 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 101 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 101 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 89 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 89 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Victor Caratini (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Ryan Kreidler (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 97 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 97 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Henry Bolte (Athletics): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Tommy White (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 90 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 90 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 97 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals

Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 101 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 101 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 100 games (has homered in 22% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 100 games (has homered in 22% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 82 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 82 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 72 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 72 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 101 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 101 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 96 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 96 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 95 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 95 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 101 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 101 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 80 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 80 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Blaze Jordan (Cardinals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Dane Myers (Reds): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 5% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 93 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 93 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Edwin Arroyo (Reds): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers

Joc Pederson (Rangers): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 91 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 91 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 71 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 71 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 92 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 92 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 50 games (has homered in 22% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 50 games (has homered in 22% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 95 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 95 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 96 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 96 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 88 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 88 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Mitch Garver (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 103 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 103 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Josh Naylor (Mariners): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 96 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 96 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Weston Wilson (Mariners): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 91 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 91 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Colt Emerson (Mariners): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Elias Diaz (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Cameron Cauley (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

Los Angeles Angels at San Francisco Giants