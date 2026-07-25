MLB
Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 25
Will Byron Buxton or Shea Langeliers hit a home run on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 25, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Athletics at Minnesota Twins
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +215 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 78 games (has homered in 29.5% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +255 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 92 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)
- Royce Lewis (Twins): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 90 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Josh Bell (Twins): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 101 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 89 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Victor Caratini (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Ryan Kreidler (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 97 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)
- Henry Bolte (Athletics): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)
- Tommy White (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 90 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 97 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)
Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 101 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 100 games (has homered in 22% of games)
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 82 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 72 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Sal Stewart (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 101 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 96 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 95 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 101 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)
- Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Nathan Church (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 80 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Blaze Jordan (Cardinals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
- Dane Myers (Reds): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 93 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Edwin Arroyo (Reds): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games
Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 91 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 71 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 92 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 50 games (has homered in 22% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 95 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 96 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 88 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Mitch Garver (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Cole Young (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 103 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)
- Evan Carter (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Josh Naylor (Mariners): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 96 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Weston Wilson (Mariners): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 91 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)
- Colt Emerson (Mariners): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)
- Elias Diaz (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Cameron Cauley (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
Los Angeles Angels at San Francisco Giants
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 102 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 93 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 97 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 18% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 79 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Jo Adell (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Drew Cavanaugh (Giants): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Drew Gilbert (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 77 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)
- Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Denzer Guzman (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 94 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Wade Meckler (Angels): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 82 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Giants): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 96 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Tyler Heineman (Angels): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)