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Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 25

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 25

Will MacKenzie Gore strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Rhett Lowder record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 25, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Athletics at Minnesota Twins

  • Zebby Matthews (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
  • Jacob Lopez (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +134, Under -172) | 2026 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals

  • Dustin May (Cardinals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances
  • Rhett Lowder (Reds): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -162) | 2026 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers

  • MacKenzie Gore (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -156) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
  • Bryce Miller (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2026 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at San Francisco Giants

  • Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -170, Under +132) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
  • Grayson Rodriguez (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -162) | 2026 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

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