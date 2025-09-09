Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - Sept. 9

Will Ketel Marte or Rafael Devers hit a home run on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Sept. 9, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants

Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 111 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 111 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 145 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 31 HR in 145 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 141 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 141 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 126 games (has homered in 20.6% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 126 games (has homered in 20.6% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 110 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 110 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 139 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 139 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Drew Gilbert (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Dominic Smith (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Jorge Barrosa (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 114 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 114 games (has homered in 3.5% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 144 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 144 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Jordan Lawlar (Diamondbacks): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 134 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 134 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) James McCann (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 129 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 129 games (has homered in 14% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 118 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 118 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Tyler Locklear (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians

Salvador Pérez (Royals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 137 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 137 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 139 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 139 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 124 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 124 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 142 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 142 games (has homered in 19% of games) David Fry (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 105 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 105 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Randal Grichuk (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 99 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 99 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 119 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 119 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Jhonkensy Noel (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Tyler Tolbert (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 111 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 111 games (has homered in 9% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 140 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 140 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Nick Loftin (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Luke Maile (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 92 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 92 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Adam Frazier (Royals): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 120 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 120 games (has homered in 5% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 137 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 137 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Austin Hedges (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 129 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 129 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 119 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 119 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 139 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 139 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 111 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 111 games (has homered in 9% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 124 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 135 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 135 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 75 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 75 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 119 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 119 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 133 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 133 games (has homered in 12% of games) Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 77 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 77 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 122 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 122 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 91 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 91 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 137 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 137 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Tommy Pham (Pirates): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 101 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 101 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Cam Devanney (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Henry Davis (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Dylan Beavers (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Emmanuel Rivera (Orioles): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 34 games Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 79 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 79 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 73 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 73 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Alexander Canario (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Daniel Johnson (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR

+10000 to hit a HR Joey Bart (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 80 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 80 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Liover Peguero (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Dylan Carlson (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 140 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 140 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Ramon Laureano (Padres): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 114 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 114 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) Austin Hays (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 92 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 92 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 127 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 127 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 144 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 144 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 97 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 97 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 72 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 72 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 118 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 118 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 130 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 130 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 128 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 128 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games) José Iglesias (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 100 games (has homered in 1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 100 games (has homered in 1% of games) Miguel Andujar (Reds): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Freddy Fermin (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 88 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 88 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 134 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 134 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 134 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 134 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 138 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 138 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 131 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 131 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Jose Trevino (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 82 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 82 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 126 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 126 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Santiago Espinal (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 100 games

Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 43 HR in 133 games (has homered in 27.8% of games)

+200 to hit a HR | 43 HR in 133 games (has homered in 27.8% of games) Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 60 games (has homered in 30% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 60 games (has homered in 30% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 121 games (has homered in 21.5% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 121 games (has homered in 21.5% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 140 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 32 HR in 140 games (has homered in 20% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 111 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 111 games (has homered in 21.6% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 105 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 105 games (has homered in 18.1% of games) Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 113 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 113 games (has homered in 17.7% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 133 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 133 games (has homered in 18% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 136 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 136 games (has homered in 14% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 138 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 138 games (has homered in 20.3% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 128 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 128 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 128 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 128 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 137 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 137 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 81 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 81 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 110 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 110 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 129 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 129 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 111 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 49 HR in 144 games (has homered in 29.9% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 49 HR in 144 games (has homered in 29.9% of games) Pete Alonso (Mets): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 33 HR in 144 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 33 HR in 144 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 38 HR in 142 games (has homered in 23.2% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 38 HR in 142 games (has homered in 23.2% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 116 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 116 games (has homered in 19% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 133 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 133 games (has homered in 12% of games) Harrison Bader (Phillies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 119 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 119 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Otto Kemp (Phillies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 120 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 120 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 104 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 104 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 142 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 142 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Weston Wilson (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Starling Marte (Mets): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 137 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 137 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Luisangel Acuna (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 62 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 62 games Hayden Senger (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Bryson Stott (Phillies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 128 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 128 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 106 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 106 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 96 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 96 games (has homered in 2.1% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 111 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 111 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Jared Young (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 18 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 18 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 83 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 83 games (has homered in 6% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 115 games (has homered in 13% of games)

Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins

James Wood (Nationals): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 141 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 141 games (has homered in 17.7% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 118 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 118 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 127 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 127 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 125 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 125 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) Josh Bell (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 124 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 124 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Riley Adams (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Max Acosta (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games) Paul DeJong (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 125 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 125 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Robert Hassell III (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 98 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 98 games (has homered in 4% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 124 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 124 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 106 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 106 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 125 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 125 games (has homered in 1.6% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 116 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 116 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Graham Pauley (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)

Boston Red Sox at Athletics

Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 100 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 100 games (has homered in 25% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 109 games (has homered in 24.8% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 109 games (has homered in 24.8% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 145 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 145 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 140 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 140 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games) Rob Refsnyder (Red Sox): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 99 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 99 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 143 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 143 games (has homered in 14% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 103 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 103 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 135 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 135 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 134 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 134 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 141 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 141 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Nick Sogard (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 109 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 109 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Brett Harris (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Jhostynxon Garcia (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Colby Thomas (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves

Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 138 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 138 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 144 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 144 games (has homered in 16% of games) Ronald Acuna (Braves): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 77 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 77 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 136 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 136 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 138 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 138 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 132 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 132 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 141 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 141 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 141 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 141 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Jurickson Profar (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 62 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 62 games (has homered in 17.7% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 144 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 144 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 96 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 96 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Willi Castro (Cubs): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 109 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 109 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Ha-Seong Kim (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Sandy León (Braves): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Matt Shaw (Cubs): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 107 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 107 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 138 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 138 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Ignacio Alvarez (Braves): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 41 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 41 games Justin Turner (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 70 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 70 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 133 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 133 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Nick Allen (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 126 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 126 games Sean Murphy (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 93 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers