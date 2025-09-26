Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - Sept. 26

Will Kyle Schwarber or Byron Buxton go yard on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Sept. 26, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Minnesota Twins at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +190 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 56 HR in 159 games (has homered in 30.8% of games)

+190 to hit a HR | 56 HR in 159 games (has homered in 30.8% of games) Byron Buxton (Twins): +250 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 34 HR in 124 games (has homered in 24.2% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 34 HR in 124 games (has homered in 24.2% of games) Matt Wallner (Twins): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 103 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 103 games (has homered in 20.4% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 129 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 129 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 109 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 109 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 125 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 125 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Harrison Bader (Phillies): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 134 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 134 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 139 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 139 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 123 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 123 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 132 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 132 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) James Outman (Twins): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 142 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 142 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 117 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 117 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 134 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 134 games (has homered in 11.2% of games) Carson McCusker (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 143 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 143 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Mickey Gasper (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 102 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez (Guardians): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 155 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 155 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 94 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 94 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 139 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 139 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Rowdy Tellez (Rangers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 107 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 107 games (has homered in 15% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 116 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 116 games (has homered in 11.2% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) George Valera (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 127 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 127 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 124 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 124 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 124 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 124 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 73 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 73 games Josh Smith (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 141 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 141 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 54 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 54 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Michael Helman (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 108 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 108 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 153 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 153 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Jake Burger (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 100 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 100 games (has homered in 14% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 120 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 120 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Cody Freeman (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Nolan Jones (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 129 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 129 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Dylan Moore (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees