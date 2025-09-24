MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - Sept. 24
Will Xander Bogaerts or Andrew Vaughn go yard on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Sept. 24, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 131 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)
- Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Ramon Laureano (Padres): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 127 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 126 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 148 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 145 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Isaac Collins (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 124 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Mason McCoy (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 139 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Ryan O'Hearn (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 139 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Bryce Johnson (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 150 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 130 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 141 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- José Iglesias (Padres): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 105 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 136 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Freddy Fermin (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 97 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Padres): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 150 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 131 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 152 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 110 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)