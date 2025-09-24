Houston vs Oregon State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

College football's Friday schedule includes the Houston Cougars taking on the Oregon State Beavers.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Houston vs Oregon State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Houston: (-529) | Oregon State: (+390)

Houston: (-529) | Oregon State: (+390) Spread: Houston: -13.5 (-110) | Oregon State: +13.5 (-110)

Houston: -13.5 (-110) | Oregon State: +13.5 (-110) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Houston vs Oregon State Betting Trends

Houston has covered the spread in every game this season.

Houston has covered every time (2-0) as a 13.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Houston has had two games (out of three) hit the over this season.

Oregon State has but one win versus the spread this year.

Oregon State has won once ATS (1-1) as a 13.5-point underdog or more this season.

Oregon State has had one game (of four) hit the over this year.

Houston vs Oregon State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cougars win (82.5%)

Houston vs Oregon State Point Spread

Oregon State is an underdog by 13.5 points versus Houston. Oregon State is -110 to cover the spread, and Houston is -110.

Houston vs Oregon State Over/Under

Houston versus Oregon State, on Sept. 26, has an over/under of 47.5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Houston vs Oregon State Moneyline

Oregon State is the underdog, +390 on the moneyline, while Houston is a -529 favorite.

Houston vs. Oregon State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Houston 32.7 83 9.7 6 46.2 3 Oregon State 15.8 122 39.0 131 53.5 4

Houston vs. Oregon State Game Info

Game day: Friday, September 26, 2025

Friday, September 26, 2025 Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Stadium: Reser Stadium

