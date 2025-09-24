Brewers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 24

Odds updated as of 10:13 p.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Diego Padres is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup.

Brewers vs Padres Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (95-62) vs. San Diego Padres (86-71)

Date: Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Wednesday, September 24, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: MLB Network, SDPA, and FDSWI

Brewers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-118) | SD: (-100)

MIL: (-118) | SD: (-100) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+136) | SD: +1.5 (-164)

MIL: -1.5 (+136) | SD: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Brewers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester (Brewers) - 13-2, 3.25 ERA vs Dylan Cease (Padres) - 8-12, 4.64 ERA

The Brewers will call on Quinn Priester (13-2) versus the Padres and Dylan Cease (8-12). Priester's team is 15-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Priester's team has a record of 10-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Padres have a 14-17-0 record against the spread in Cease's starts. The Padres have a 3-5 record in Cease's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (53.4%)

Brewers vs Padres Moneyline

The Brewers vs Padres moneyline has Milwaukee as a -118 favorite, while San Diego is a -100 underdog at home.

Brewers vs Padres Spread

The Padres are +1.5 on the spread (-164 to cover), and Milwaukee is +136 to cover the runline.

Brewers vs Padres Over/Under

The Brewers-Padres contest on Sept. 24 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Brewers have been favorites in 92 games this season and have come away with the win 59 times (64.1%) in those contests.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win 54 times in 81 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 78 of 154 chances this season.

The Brewers have an against the spread record of 85-69-0 in 154 games with a line this season.

The Padres have compiled a 32-34 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 48.5% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, San Diego has a 27-30 record (winning 47.4% of its games).

The Padres have played in 155 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-84-3).

The Padres have gone 83-72-0 against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .359 this season while batting .263 with 84 walks and 89 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .404.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 56th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 93rd in slugging.

Christian Yelich is hitting .266 with 20 doubles, 29 home runs and 63 walks. He's slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .346.

He is 47th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging in MLB.

Brice Turang has hit 18 homers with a team-high .434 SLG this season.

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee in total hits (144) this season while batting .272 with 58 extra-base hits.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .267 with 27 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 88 walks. He's slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .367.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 65th in slugging.

Tatis brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .381 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Manny Machado paces his team with 166 hits. He has a batting average of .274 while slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .334.

He is 32nd in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Luis Arraez has put up a team-best .382 slugging percentage.

Ramon Laureano is hitting .282 with 26 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 35 walks.

Brewers vs Padres Head to Head

9/22/2025: 5-4 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/8/2025: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/7/2025: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/6/2025: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

2-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/23/2024: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-2 MIL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/22/2024: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/21/2024: 9-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/20/2024: 7-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/17/2024: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/16/2024: 6-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!