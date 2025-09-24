Braves vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 24

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Atlanta Braves facing the Washington Nationals.

Braves vs Nationals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (74-83) vs. Washington Nationals (64-93)

Date: Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Wednesday, September 24, 2025 Time: 12:15 p.m. ET

12:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: MLB Network, FDSSO, and MASN

Braves vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-188) | WSH: (+158)

ATL: (-188) | WSH: (+158) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+112) | WSH: +1.5 (-134)

ATL: -1.5 (+112) | WSH: +1.5 (-134) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Braves vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder (Braves) - 8-10, 5.36 ERA vs Andrew Alvarez (Nationals) - 1-1, 2.84 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (8-10) to the mound, while Andrew Alvarez (1-1) will get the nod for the Nationals. Elder and his team have a record of 16-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Elder's team has been victorious in 63.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-4. When Alvarez starts, the Nationals are 2-2-0 against the spread. The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog in three of Alvarez's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those games.

Braves vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (63.8%)

Braves vs Nationals Moneyline

The Braves vs Nationals moneyline has Atlanta as a -188 favorite, while Washington is a +158 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the run line against the Braves. The Nationals are -134 to cover, and the Braves are +112.

Braves vs Nationals Over/Under

The Braves-Nationals contest on Sept. 24 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 51 wins in the 96 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Atlanta has won 14 of 22 games when listed as at least -188 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 68 of their 151 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Braves are 69-82-0 against the spread in their 151 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have put together a 55-74 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.6% of those games).

Washington has a 9-28 record (winning only 24.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +158 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 151 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 81 times (81-63-7).

The Nationals have a 74-77-0 record against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 167 hits and an OBP of .371 to go with a slugging percentage of .488. All three of those stats rank first among Atlanta hitters this season. He has a .276 batting average, as well.

Among the qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 21st in slugging.

Drake Baldwin is batting .275 with 16 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Baldwin enters this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .325 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, three walks and 14 RBIs.

Michael Harris II has 145 hits this season and has a slash line of .244/.265/.392.

Harris enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with two doubles, two walks and four RBIs.

Marcell Ozuna is batting .233 with a .357 OBP and 66 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams is hitting .259 with 34 doubles, five triples, 18 home runs and 36 walks. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 68th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 95th and he is 69th in slugging.

James Wood's 146 hits, .349 OBP and .457 slugging percentage all lead his team. He has a batting average of .253.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 85th, his on-base percentage is 39th, and he is 51st in slugging.

Luis Garcia has 28 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 26 walks while batting .255.

Josh Bell is batting .233 with 15 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 55 walks.

Braves vs Nationals Head to Head

9/22/2025: 11-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

11-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/17/2025: 9-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/16/2025: 5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/16/2025: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/15/2025: 11-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

11-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/22/2025: 8-7 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-7 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/20/2025: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/15/2025: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/14/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/13/2025: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

