NCAAF

Florida State vs Virginia Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Florida State vs Virginia Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

NCAA football action on Friday includes the Florida State Seminoles playing the Virginia Cavaliers.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida State vs Virginia Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Florida State: (-255) | Virginia: (+205)
  • Spread: Florida State: -6.5 (-122) | Virginia: +6.5 (100)
  • Total: 59.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Florida State vs Virginia Betting Trends

  • Florida State has won twice against the spread this year.
  • Florida State is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.
  • Florida State has had two games (out of two) go over the total this year.
  • Virginia's record against the spread in 2025 is 3-1-0.
  • Virginia and its opponent have yet to not hit the over this season.

Florida State vs Virginia Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Seminoles win (53.9%)

Florida State vs Virginia Point Spread

Florida State is a 6.5-point favorite against Virginia. Florida State is -122 to cover the spread, and Virginia is +100.

Florida State vs Virginia Over/Under

A total of 59.5 points has been set for the Florida State-Virginia game on Sept. 26, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Florida State vs Virginia Moneyline

Florida State is the favorite, -255 on the moneyline, while Virginia is a +205 underdog.

Florida State vs. Virginia Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Florida State58.01110.0751.53
Virginia45.5919.55652.84

Florida State vs. Virginia Game Info

  • Game day: Friday, September 26, 2025
  • Game time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Location: Charlottesville, Virginia
  • Stadium: Scott Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Florida State vs. Virginia analysis on FanDuel Research.

