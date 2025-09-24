Florida State vs Virginia Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

NCAA football action on Friday includes the Florida State Seminoles playing the Virginia Cavaliers.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida State vs Virginia Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Florida State: (-255) | Virginia: (+205)

Florida State: (-255) | Virginia: (+205) Spread: Florida State: -6.5 (-122) | Virginia: +6.5 (100)

Florida State: -6.5 (-122) | Virginia: +6.5 (100) Total: 59.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Florida State vs Virginia Betting Trends

Florida State has won twice against the spread this year.

Florida State is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Florida State has had two games (out of two) go over the total this year.

Virginia's record against the spread in 2025 is 3-1-0.

Virginia and its opponent have yet to not hit the over this season.

Florida State vs Virginia Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Seminoles win (53.9%)

Florida State vs Virginia Point Spread

Florida State is a 6.5-point favorite against Virginia. Florida State is -122 to cover the spread, and Virginia is +100.

Florida State vs Virginia Over/Under

A total of 59.5 points has been set for the Florida State-Virginia game on Sept. 26, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Florida State vs Virginia Moneyline

Florida State is the favorite, -255 on the moneyline, while Virginia is a +205 underdog.

Florida State vs. Virginia Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Florida State 58.0 11 10.0 7 51.5 3 Virginia 45.5 9 19.5 56 52.8 4

Florida State vs. Virginia Game Info

Game day: Friday, September 26, 2025

Friday, September 26, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Stadium: Scott Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Florida State vs. Virginia analysis on FanDuel Research.