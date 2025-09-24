FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Arizona State vs TCU Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Arizona State vs TCU Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

The Arizona State Sun Devils will take on the TCU Horned Frogs in college football action on Friday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Arizona State vs TCU Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Arizona State: (-132) | TCU: (+110)
  • Spread: Arizona State: -2.5 (-110) | TCU: +2.5 (-110)
  • Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Arizona State vs TCU Betting Trends

  • Arizona State has two wins against the spread this season.
  • Arizona State has won once ATS (1-2) as a 2.5-point or higher favorite this year.
  • One of Arizona State's four games this season has hit the over.
  • TCU has won twice against the spread this year.
  • Two TCU games (of three) have gone over the point total this season.

Arizona State vs TCU Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sun Devils win (71.4%)

Arizona State vs TCU Point Spread

Arizona State is favored by 2.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. TCU, the underdog, is -110.

Arizona State vs TCU Over/Under

The over/under for the Arizona State versus TCU game on Sept. 26 has been set at 55.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Arizona State vs TCU Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Arizona State-TCU, Arizona State is the favorite at -132, and TCU is +110.

Arizona State vs. TCU Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Arizona State29.86120.56258.04
TCU41.75019.73359.23

Arizona State vs. TCU Game Info

  • Game day: Friday, September 26, 2025
  • Game time: 9 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX
  • Location: Tempe, Arizona
  • Stadium: Mountain America Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Arizona State vs. TCU analysis on FanDuel Research.

