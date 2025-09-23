Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - Sept. 23

Will Kerry Carpenter or Riley Greene go yard on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Sept. 23, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians

Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 125 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 125 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 34 HR in 152 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 34 HR in 152 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 152 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 152 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 150 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 31 HR in 150 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 136 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 136 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 92 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 92 games (has homered in 13% of games) Jhonkensy Noel (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) David Fry (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Parker Meadows (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 121 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 121 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 131 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 131 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 140 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 140 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 138 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 138 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 120 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 120 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 119 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 119 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Austin Hedges (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 105 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 105 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +2500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 150 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+2500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 150 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Jahmai Jones (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Andy Ibanez (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 80 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 80 games (has homered in 5% of games) Nolan Jones (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 129 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 49 HR in 146 games (has homered in 28.8% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 49 HR in 146 games (has homered in 28.8% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +260 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 33 HR in 132 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)

+260 to hit a HR | 33 HR in 132 games (has homered in 21.2% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 124 games (has homered in 21.8% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 31 HR in 124 games (has homered in 21.8% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 146 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 146 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 115 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 115 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 65 games (has homered in 27.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 65 games (has homered in 27.7% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 146 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 146 games (has homered in 13% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 116 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 116 games (has homered in 6% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 132 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 132 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 116 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 116 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Kyle Teel (White Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 143 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 143 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 96 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 96 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 135 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 135 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 93 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 93 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 113 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Angels

Salvador Pérez (Royals): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 149 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 149 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 36 HR in 143 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 36 HR in 143 games (has homered in 22.4% of games) Randal Grichuk (Royals): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 108 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 108 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 114 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 114 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 151 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 151 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 154 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 31 HR in 154 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 34 HR in 152 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 34 HR in 152 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 152 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 152 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 72 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 72 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 133 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 133 games (has homered in 6% of games) Denzer Guzman (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Oswald Peraza (Angels): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 88 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 88 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Luis Rengifo (Angels): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 141 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 141 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 127 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 127 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Adam Frazier (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 128 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 128 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Bryce Teodosio (Angels): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 43 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 43 games Carter Jensen (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 126 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 126 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Chris Taylor (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Christian Moore (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 138 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

Houston Astros at Athletics

Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +230 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 33 HR in 111 games (has homered in 26.1% of games)

+230 to hit a HR | 33 HR in 111 games (has homered in 26.1% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 118 games (has homered in 23.7% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 118 games (has homered in 23.7% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 156 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 156 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 149 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 149 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 145 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 145 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 137 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 137 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Carlos Correa (Astros): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 138 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 138 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 151 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 151 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 150 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 150 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 97 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 97 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 125 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 125 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 128 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 128 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Jake Meyers (Astros): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 96 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 96 games (has homered in 2.1% of games) Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Max Schuemann (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 71 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 71 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 113 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 113 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 120 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 120 games (has homered in 10% of games) Colby Thomas (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds

Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +250 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 130 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 130 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Will Benson (Reds): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 81 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 81 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 148 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 148 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 156 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 156 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Austin Hays (Reds): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 136 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 136 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 131 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 131 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 83 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 83 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 145 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 145 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 78 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 78 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 139 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 139 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 94 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 94 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 135 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 135 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 90 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 90 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 144 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 144 games (has homered in 3.5% of games) Alexander Canario (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 82 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 82 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Tommy Pham (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 110 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 110 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Cam Devanney (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs

Pete Alonso (Mets): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 37 HR in 156 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 37 HR in 156 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 42 HR in 154 games (has homered in 24% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 42 HR in 154 games (has homered in 24% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 154 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 154 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 149 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 149 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 145 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 145 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 123 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 123 games (has homered in 13% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 153 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 153 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 105 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 105 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 144 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 144 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Starling Marte (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 93 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 93 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 117 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 117 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Carlos Santana (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 121 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 121 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 118 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 118 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Justin Turner (Cubs): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 74 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 74 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Kevin Alcantara (Cubs): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 150 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 150 games (has homered in 4% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 116 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 116 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Luisangel Acuna (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 66 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 66 games Willi Castro (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 118 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 118 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 150 games (has homered in 16% of games)

Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer (Blue Jays): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 132 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 132 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 128 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 128 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 61 games (has homered in 27.9% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 61 games (has homered in 27.9% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 107 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 107 games (has homered in 16.8% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 150 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 150 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 151 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 151 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 152 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 152 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 110 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 110 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 125 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 125 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 113 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 113 games (has homered in 12.4% of games) Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 89 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 89 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 145 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 145 games (has homered in 11% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 124 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 124 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 143 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 143 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 93 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 93 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Nick Sogard (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 28 games Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 99 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 99 games (has homered in 3% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 129 games (has homered in 0.8% of games)

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +215 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 53 HR in 156 games (has homered in 30.1% of games)

+215 to hit a HR | 53 HR in 156 games (has homered in 30.1% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 128 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 128 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 123 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 123 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 130 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 130 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 130 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 130 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Harrison Bader (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 131 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 131 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 81 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 81 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 114 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 114 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 80 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 80 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 134 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 134 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 121 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 121 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Dane Myers (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 102 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 102 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 139 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 139 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Otto Kemp (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 136 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 136 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 107 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 107 games (has homered in 4.6% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 132 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 132 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) Weston Wilson (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers (Giants): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 33 HR in 158 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 33 HR in 158 games (has homered in 19% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 123 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 123 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 154 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 154 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 152 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 152 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 128 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 128 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 134 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 134 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 90 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 90 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 102 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 102 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 102 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 102 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 116 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 116 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 99 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 99 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Drew Gilbert (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 126 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 126 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 76 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 76 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 127 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 127 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 143 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 143 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Christian Koss (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 105 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 105 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 105 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +250 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 53 HR in 153 games (has homered in 32% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 53 HR in 153 games (has homered in 32% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 137 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 31 HR in 137 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 98 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 98 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 142 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 142 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 121 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 121 games (has homered in 19% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 145 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 145 games (has homered in 12.4% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 149 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 149 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 129 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 129 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 132 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 132 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 74 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 74 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 155 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 155 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 93 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 93 games (has homered in 14% of games) Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 128 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 128 games (has homered in 7% of games) Ben Rortvedt (Dodgers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 37 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 37 games Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 104 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson (Braves): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 157 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 157 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Ronald Acuna (Braves): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 90 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 90 games (has homered in 20% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 152 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 152 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 154 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 154 games (has homered in 11% of games) Jurickson Profar (Braves): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 75 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 75 games (has homered in 16% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 118 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 118 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Riley Adams (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Josh Bell (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 135 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 135 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 139 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 139 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Ha-Seong Kim (Braves): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 133 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 133 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 86 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 86 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Robert Hassell III (Nationals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 5% of games) Brady House (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 70 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 70 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Sandy León (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Ignacio Alvarez (Braves): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Nick Allen (Braves): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 128 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 128 games Ozzie Albies (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 157 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 157 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Paul DeJong (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 140 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles