MLB
Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - Sept. 21
Will Jo Adell or Mickey Moniak hit a home run on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Sept. 21, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Los Angeles Angels at Colorado Rockies
- Jo Adell (Angels): +260 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 36 HR in 141 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)
- Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 127 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 135 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Yoan Moncada (Angels): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 79 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Taylor Ward (Angels): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 33 HR in 150 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 112 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 131 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 87 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
- Jordan Beck (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 138 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Christian Moore (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Denzer Guzman (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 125 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Yanquiel Fernandez (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Orlando Arcia (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Bryce Teodosio (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 41 games
- Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 106 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)
- Ryan Ritter (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)
- Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 95 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)
- Braxton Fulford (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Oswald Peraza (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 87 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
- Luis Rengifo (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 141 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
- Chris Taylor (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
Philadelphia Phillies at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 53 HR in 154 games (has homered in 30.5% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 135 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 119 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 126 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)
- Max Kepler (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 122 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Harrison Bader (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 129 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 128 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Otto Kemp (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 120 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 127 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- James McCann (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 153 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 137 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)
- Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 140 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Weston Wilson (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +172 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 52 HR in 151 games (has homered in 31.8% of games)
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 155 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 96 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 128 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 120 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 151 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 140 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 147 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 149 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 143 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 88 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 130 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 91 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 123 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Drew Gilbert (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Ben Rortvedt (Dodgers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 36 games
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 141 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 103 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)