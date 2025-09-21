Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - Sept. 21

Will Jo Adell or Mickey Moniak hit a home run on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Sept. 21, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Los Angeles Angels at Colorado Rockies

Jo Adell (Angels): +260 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 36 HR in 141 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)

+260 to hit a HR | 36 HR in 141 games (has homered in 22.7% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 127 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 127 games (has homered in 18.1% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 135 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 135 games (has homered in 20% of games) Yoan Moncada (Angels): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 79 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 79 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 33 HR in 150 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 33 HR in 150 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 112 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 112 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 131 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 131 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 87 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 87 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 138 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 138 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Christian Moore (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Denzer Guzman (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 125 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 125 games (has homered in 8% of games) Yanquiel Fernandez (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Orlando Arcia (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Bryce Teodosio (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 41 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 41 games Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 106 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 106 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Ryan Ritter (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 95 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 95 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Braxton Fulford (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Oswald Peraza (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 87 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 87 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Luis Rengifo (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 141 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 141 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Chris Taylor (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

Philadelphia Phillies at Arizona Diamondbacks

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 53 HR in 154 games (has homered in 30.5% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 53 HR in 154 games (has homered in 30.5% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 135 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 135 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 119 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 119 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 126 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 126 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 122 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 122 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Harrison Bader (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 129 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 129 games (has homered in 12.4% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 128 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 128 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Otto Kemp (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 120 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 120 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 127 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 127 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) James McCann (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 153 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 153 games (has homered in 12.4% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 137 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 137 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8% of games) Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 140 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 140 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Weston Wilson (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers