Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - Sept. 18
Will Hunter Goodman or Agustin Ramirez hit a home run on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Sept. 18, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 132 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)
- Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 125 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Jordan Beck (Rockies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 135 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Connor Norby (Marlins): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 129 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Graham Pauley (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Braxton Fulford (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)
- Otto Lopez (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 131 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)
- Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 103 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)
- Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 104 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 93 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Liam Hicks (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 110 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Orlando Arcia (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 131 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Max Acosta (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 129 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)
- Victor Mesa Jr. (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)