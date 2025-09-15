Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - Sept. 15

Will Oneil Cruz or Michael Busch go yard on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Sept. 15, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates

Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 124 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 124 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 141 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 141 games (has homered in 17.7% of games) Moises Ballesteros (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 143 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 143 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 137 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 137 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 126 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 126 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 143 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 143 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 97 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 97 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Tommy Pham (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 106 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 106 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Willi Castro (Cubs): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 114 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 114 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 146 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 146 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 100 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 100 games (has homered in 14% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 88 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 88 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Cam Devanney (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 84 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 84 games (has homered in 6% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 112 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 112 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 143 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 143 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Justin Turner (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 71 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 71 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 140 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 140 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Alexander Canario (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 115 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 115 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 150 games (has homered in 18.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 31 HR in 150 games (has homered in 18.7% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 131 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 131 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 115 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 115 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 146 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 146 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 144 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 144 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 84 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 84 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 149 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 149 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 118 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 118 games (has homered in 11% of games) Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Drew Gilbert (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 123 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 123 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 119 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 119 games (has homered in 5% of games) Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 138 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 138 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Tyler Locklear (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) James McCann (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 129 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 129 games (has homered in 14% of games) Connor Kaiser (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Jerar Encarnación (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 52 HR in 150 games (has homered in 30.7% of games)

+200 to hit a HR | 52 HR in 150 games (has homered in 30.7% of games) Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 49 HR in 146 games (has homered in 30.8% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 49 HR in 146 games (has homered in 30.8% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 122 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 122 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 123 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 123 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Harrison Bader (Phillies): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 125 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 125 games (has homered in 12% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 135 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 135 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 138 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 138 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 118 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 118 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 142 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 142 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 125 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 125 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Otto Kemp (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 88 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 88 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 117 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 117 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 133 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 133 games (has homered in 9% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 98 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 98 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Ben Rortvedt (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 32 games Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 80 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 80 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 128 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox

Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 141 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 141 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 59 games (has homered in 30.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 59 games (has homered in 30.5% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 81 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 81 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 139 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 139 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 113 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 113 games (has homered in 15% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Dylan Beavers (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 126 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 126 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Kyle Teel (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 130 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 130 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Dylan Carlson (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 70 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 70 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Dominic Fletcher (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 107 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 107 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Alex Jackson (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 94 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 94 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Tim Elko (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Curtis Mead (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 80 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 80 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 80 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 80 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Michael A. Taylor (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 100 games (has homered in 8% of games)

New York Yankees at Minnesota Twins

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +172 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 48 HR in 139 games (has homered in 29.5% of games)

+172 to hit a HR | 48 HR in 139 games (has homered in 29.5% of games) Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +230 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 65 games (has homered in 29.2% of games)

+230 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 65 games (has homered in 29.2% of games) Byron Buxton (Twins): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 114 games (has homered in 24.6% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 31 HR in 114 games (has homered in 24.6% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 117 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 117 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 126 games (has homered in 20.6% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 126 games (has homered in 20.6% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 139 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 139 games (has homered in 18% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 109 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 109 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 141 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 141 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Matt Wallner (Twins): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 100 games (has homered in 21% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 100 games (has homered in 21% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 92 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 92 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 101 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 101 games (has homered in 16.8% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 101 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 101 games (has homered in 4% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 126 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 126 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 131 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 131 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Mickey Gasper (Twins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Edouard Julien (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 110 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 110 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Michael Tonkin (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 138 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 138 games (has homered in 13% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 113 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +260 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+260 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Jake Burger (Rangers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 94 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 94 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 143 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 143 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 126 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 126 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Astros): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 122 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 122 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 128 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 128 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Carlos Correa (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 132 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 132 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 144 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 144 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 131 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 131 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 133 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 133 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 120 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 120 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 118 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 118 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Michael Helman (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 112 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 112 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Jake Meyers (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 90 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 90 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Cody Freeman (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Dylan Moore (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 87 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 87 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 113 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 113 games (has homered in 8% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 65 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 65 games Cam Smith (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 125 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals

Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 122 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 122 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 127 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 127 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 134 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 134 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 95 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 95 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 101 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 101 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Austin Hays (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 97 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 97 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 149 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 149 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 76 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 76 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 79 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 79 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 101 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 101 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 69 games (has homered in 1.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 69 games (has homered in 1.4% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 132 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 132 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 121 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 121 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 130 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 130 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 139 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 139 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 139 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 139 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Miguel Andujar (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 131 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 131 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 93 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 93 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 127 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals