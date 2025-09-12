Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - Sept. 12

Will Shohei Ohtani or Max Muncy hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Sept. 12, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +265 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 48 HR in 143 games (has homered in 30.8% of games)

+265 to hit a HR | 48 HR in 143 games (has homered in 30.8% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 91 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 91 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 147 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 31 HR in 147 games (has homered in 19% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 112 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 112 games (has homered in 17% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 110 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 110 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 143 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 143 games (has homered in 16.8% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 132 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 132 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 120 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 120 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 135 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 135 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 140 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 140 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 125 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 125 games (has homered in 8% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 141 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 141 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Dominic Smith (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Drew Gilbert (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 116 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 116 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 136 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 136 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 86 games (has homered in 14% of games)

Texas Rangers at New York Mets

Pete Alonso (Mets): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 33 HR in 147 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 33 HR in 147 games (has homered in 19% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 39 HR in 145 games (has homered in 23.4% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 39 HR in 145 games (has homered in 23.4% of games) Jake Burger (Rangers): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 92 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 92 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 125 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 125 games (has homered in 16.8% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 107 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 107 games (has homered in 15% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 145 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 145 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 140 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 140 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 114 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 114 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 115 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 115 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Michael Helman (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 23.8% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 111 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 111 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Cody Freeman (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 130 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 130 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 108 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 108 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

Detroit Tigers at Miami Marlins

Riley Greene (Tigers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 33 HR in 142 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 33 HR in 142 games (has homered in 20.4% of games) Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 115 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 115 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 140 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 140 games (has homered in 20% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 121 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 121 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 130 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 130 games (has homered in 10% of games) Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 83 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 83 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 130 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 130 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 112 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 112 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 128 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 128 games (has homered in 7% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 129 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 129 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Parker Meadows (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Max Acosta (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 128 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 128 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 100 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 100 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 127 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox