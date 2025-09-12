MLB
Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - Sept. 12
Will Shohei Ohtani or Max Muncy hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Sept. 12, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +265 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 48 HR in 143 games (has homered in 30.8% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 91 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 147 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 112 games (has homered in 17% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 110 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 143 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 132 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 120 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 135 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 140 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 125 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 141 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Dominic Smith (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Drew Gilbert (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 116 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 136 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 86 games (has homered in 14% of games)
Texas Rangers at New York Mets
- Pete Alonso (Mets): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 33 HR in 147 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Juan Soto (Mets): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 39 HR in 145 games (has homered in 23.4% of games)
- Jake Burger (Rangers): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 92 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 125 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 107 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 145 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 140 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 114 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 115 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Michael Helman (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)
- Jonah Heim (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 111 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Cody Freeman (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Josh Smith (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 130 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Jeff McNeil (Mets): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 108 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)
Detroit Tigers at Miami Marlins
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 33 HR in 142 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 115 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 140 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 121 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 130 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 83 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 130 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 112 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 128 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 129 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Parker Meadows (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Max Acosta (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 128 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)
- Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 100 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)
- Otto Lopez (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 127 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 44 HR in 135 games (has homered in 28.1% of games)
- Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 62 games (has homered in 29% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 123 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)
- Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 113 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 143 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 107 games (has homered in 18.7% of games)
- Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 101 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 135 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 142 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 81 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 138 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 136 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 105 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)
- Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Jose Caballero (Yankees): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 97 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- Nick Sogard (Red Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 138 games (has homered in 13% of games)