Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 29

Will Tyler O'Neill or Gunnar Henderson go yard on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 29, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles

Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 98 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 98 games (has homered in 11.2% of games) Anthony Santander (Blue Jays): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 104 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 104 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 86 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 86 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Heston Kjerstad (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 98 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 98 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 91 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 91 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 103 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 103 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Alan Roden (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 98 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 98 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 88 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 88 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 97 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 97 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Will Wagner (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 36 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 36 games Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Ramón Urías (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games)

