Mets vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 29
Odds updated as of 4:18 a.m.
Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the San Diego Padres.
Mets vs Padres Game Info
- New York Mets (62-45) vs. San Diego Padres (58-49)
- Date: Tuesday, July 29, 2025
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California
- Coverage: MLB Network, SDPA, and SNY
Mets vs Padres Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: NYM: (-124) | SD: (+106)
- Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+138) | SD: +1.5 (-166)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Mets vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea (Mets) - 1-1, 2.19 ERA vs TBA (Padres)
The Mets will look to Sean Manaea (1-1), while the Padres' starting pitcher has not yet been announced. Manaea has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Manaea's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline.
Mets vs Padres Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Mets win (51.6%)
Mets vs Padres Moneyline
- San Diego is a +106 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -124 favorite on the road.
Mets vs Padres Spread
- The Mets are at the Padres and are favored by 1.5 runs (+138 to cover) on the runline. San Diego is -166 to cover.
Mets vs Padres Over/Under
- The over/under for Mets-Padres on July 29 is 8. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
Mets vs Padres Betting Trends
- The Mets have been favorites in 72 games this season and have come away with the win 48 times (66.7%) in those contests.
- This season New York has come away with a win 40 times in 62 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 45 of 102 chances this season.
- The Mets are 51-51-0 against the spread in their 102 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Padres have been the moneyline underdog 50 total times this season. They've gone 24-26 in those games.
- San Diego has a record of 18-21 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer (46.2%).
- The Padres have had an over/under set by bookmakers 105 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 44 of those games (44-58-3).
- The Padres have covered 54.3% of their games this season, going 57-48-0 against the spread.
Mets Player Leaders
- Juan Soto leads New York with an OBP of .384 this season while batting .249 with 84 walks and 75 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .491.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 98th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.
- Francisco Lindor leads New York in slugging percentage (.438) thanks to 40 extra-base hits. He's batting .251 with an on-base percentage of .317.
- Among qualifying batters, his batting average ranks him 95th, his on-base percentage 103rd, and his slugging percentage 70th.
- Pete Alonso has 105 hits and is batting .263 this season.
- Brandon Nimmo is batting .260 with a .324 OBP and 60 RBI for New York this season.
- Nimmo takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .261 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs.
Padres Player Leaders
- Manny Machado has racked up 124 hits with a .506 slugging percentage, both team-best stats for the Padres. He's batting .302 and with an on-base percentage of .362.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks seventh in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.
- Machado hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .410 with five doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBIs.
- Fernando Tatis Jr. has a .366 OBP to pace his team. He has a batting average of .268 while slugging .451.
- He ranks 58th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage in MLB.
- Luis Arraez is batting .292 with 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 20 walks.
- Xander Bogaerts is hitting .270 with 24 doubles, seven home runs and 43 walks.
Mets vs Padres Head to Head
- 7/28/2025: 7-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 8/25/2024: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 8/24/2024: 7-1 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 8/23/2024: 7-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 8/22/2024: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 6/16/2024: 11-6 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 6/15/2024: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 7/9/2023: 6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 7/8/2023: 3-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 7/7/2023: 7-5 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
