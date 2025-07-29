Mets vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 29

Odds updated as of 4:18 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the San Diego Padres.

Mets vs Padres Game Info

New York Mets (62-45) vs. San Diego Padres (58-49)

Date: Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Tuesday, July 29, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: MLB Network, SDPA, and SNY

Mets vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-124) | SD: (+106)

NYM: (-124) | SD: (+106) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+138) | SD: +1.5 (-166)

NYM: -1.5 (+138) | SD: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mets vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea (Mets) - 1-1, 2.19 ERA vs TBA (Padres)

The Mets will look to Sean Manaea (1-1), while the Padres' starting pitcher has not yet been announced. Manaea has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Manaea's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline.

Mets vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (51.6%)

Mets vs Padres Moneyline

San Diego is a +106 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -124 favorite on the road.

Mets vs Padres Spread

The Mets are at the Padres and are favored by 1.5 runs (+138 to cover) on the runline. San Diego is -166 to cover.

Mets vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for Mets-Padres on July 29 is 8. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Mets vs Padres Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 72 games this season and have come away with the win 48 times (66.7%) in those contests.

This season New York has come away with a win 40 times in 62 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 45 of 102 chances this season.

The Mets are 51-51-0 against the spread in their 102 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres have been the moneyline underdog 50 total times this season. They've gone 24-26 in those games.

San Diego has a record of 18-21 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer (46.2%).

The Padres have had an over/under set by bookmakers 105 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 44 of those games (44-58-3).

The Padres have covered 54.3% of their games this season, going 57-48-0 against the spread.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York with an OBP of .384 this season while batting .249 with 84 walks and 75 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .491.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 98th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.

Francisco Lindor leads New York in slugging percentage (.438) thanks to 40 extra-base hits. He's batting .251 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average ranks him 95th, his on-base percentage 103rd, and his slugging percentage 70th.

Pete Alonso has 105 hits and is batting .263 this season.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .260 with a .324 OBP and 60 RBI for New York this season.

Nimmo takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .261 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has racked up 124 hits with a .506 slugging percentage, both team-best stats for the Padres. He's batting .302 and with an on-base percentage of .362.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks seventh in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Machado hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .410 with five doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has a .366 OBP to pace his team. He has a batting average of .268 while slugging .451.

He ranks 58th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage in MLB.

Luis Arraez is batting .292 with 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 20 walks.

Xander Bogaerts is hitting .270 with 24 doubles, seven home runs and 43 walks.

Mets vs Padres Head to Head

7/28/2025: 7-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/25/2024: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/24/2024: 7-1 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-1 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/23/2024: 7-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/22/2024: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-3 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/16/2024: 11-6 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

11-6 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/15/2024: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/9/2023: 6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/8/2023: 3-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/7/2023: 7-5 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

