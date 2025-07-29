Angels vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 29

Odds updated as of 4:17 a.m.

The Los Angeles Angels versus the Texas Rangers is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Angels vs Rangers Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (52-55) vs. Texas Rangers (56-51)

Date: Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Tuesday, July 29, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and RSN

Angels vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAA: (-120) | TEX: (+102)

LAA: (-120) | TEX: (+102) Spread: LAA: +1.5 (-196) | TEX: -1.5 (+162)

LAA: +1.5 (-196) | TEX: -1.5 (+162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Angels vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi (Angels) - 4-7, 3.23 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Rangers) - 6-7, 3.78 ERA

The Angels will give the nod to Yusei Kikuchi (4-7, 3.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Patrick Corbin (6-7, 3.78 ERA). Kikuchi and his team are 13-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Kikuchi's team has won 71.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-2). The Rangers are 10-9-0 against the spread when Corbin starts. The Rangers are 5-8 in Corbin's 13 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Angels vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (51.4%)

Angels vs Rangers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Angels, Texas is the underdog at +102, and Los Angeles is -120 playing at home.

Angels vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Angels. The Rangers are +162 to cover, while the Angels are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Angels vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for the Angels versus Rangers game on July 29 has been set at 8.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Angels vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Angels have won in 12, or 52.2%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 10 times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Angels and their opponents have gone over in 55 of their 105 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have posted a record of 58-47-0 against the spread this season.

The Rangers have gone 19-33 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 36.5% of those games).

Texas has gone 14-26 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (35%).

The Rangers have played in 106 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-61-2).

The Rangers have put together a 58-48-0 record ATS this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward leads Los Angeles in total hits (93) this season while batting .232 with 52 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .308 and a slugging percentage of .491.

He is 131st in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging among all qualified batters in baseball.

Nolan Schanuel has a slash line of .279/.366/.398 this season and a team-best OPS of .764.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 33rd, his on-base percentage 24th, and his slugging percentage 107th.

Zach Neto is batting .273 with a .463 slugging percentage and 39 RBI this year.

Jo Adell has been key for Los Angeles with 78 hits, an OBP of .303 plus a slugging percentage of .463.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien is batting .224 with 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .358 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 146th in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage and 139th in slugging percentage.

Josh Smith has racked up 92 hits with a .356 on-base percentage while slugging .422. Those stats all pace his team. He also has a batting average of .277.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 37th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage.

Corey Seager has 15 doubles, 15 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .270.

Wyatt Langford has 14 doubles, 15 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .237.

Angels vs Rangers Head to Head

7/28/2025: 6-4 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-4 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/10/2025: 11-4 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-4 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/9/2025: 11-8 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-8 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/8/2025: 13-1 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

13-1 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/7/2025: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-5 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/17/2025: 5-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/16/2025: 3-1 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/15/2025: 4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/29/2024: 8-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/28/2024: 9-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

