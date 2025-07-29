Giants vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 29

Odds updated as of 4:18 a.m.

The San Francisco Giants are among the MLB squads in action on Tuesday, up against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Giants vs Pirates Game Info

San Francisco Giants (54-53) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (45-62)

Date: Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Tuesday, July 29, 2025 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-BA, and SportsNet PT

Giants vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-156) | PIT: (+132)

SF: (-156) | PIT: (+132) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+134) | PIT: +1.5 (-162)

SF: -1.5 (+134) | PIT: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Giants vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander (Giants) - 1-8, 4.80 ERA vs Bailey Falter (Pirates) - 7-5, 3.82 ERA

The probable pitchers are Justin Verlander (1-8) for the Giants and Bailey Falter (7-5) for the Pirates. Verlander's team is 4-13-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Verlander's team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-6). The Pirates have a 12-7-0 record against the spread in Falter's starts. The Pirates are 7-7 in Falter's 14 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Giants vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (53.7%)

Giants vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Pirates, San Francisco is the favorite at -156, and Pittsburgh is +132 playing on the road.

Giants vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at +1.5 on the runline against the Giants. The Pirates are -162 to cover the spread, and the Giants are +134.

Giants vs Pirates Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Giants-Pirates on July 29, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Giants vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Giants have been favorites in 66 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (53%) in those contests.

San Francisco has a record of 13-11 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -156 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over in 49 of their 107 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have posted a record of 45-62-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have won 40.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (28-41).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer, Pittsburgh has gone 10-23 (30.3%).

The Pirates have combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times this season for a 38-58-3 record against the over/under.

The Pirates have a 52-47-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.5% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has 104 hits and an OBP of .381, both of which are tops among San Francisco hitters this season. He has a .259 batting average and a slugging percentage of .465.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 77th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .253 with 22 doubles, eight triples, six home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .322.

His batting average ranks 89th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 88th, and his slugging percentage 104th.

Willy Adames has collected 93 base hits, an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

Adames heads into this matchup with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with two doubles, two walks and three RBIs.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .427, fueled by 35 extra-base hits.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz paces the Pirates with 76 hits. He's batting .222 and slugging .426 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 148th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage.

Cruz enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Bryan Reynolds leads his team with a .375 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .232 with an on-base percentage of .290.

His batting average ranks 131st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 145th, and he is 129th in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen has racked up a team-high .325 on-base percentage.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .265 with 13 doubles, two triples, a home run and 15 walks.

Giants vs Pirates Head to Head

7/28/2025: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/23/2024: 7-6 SF (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-6 SF (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/22/2024: 9-5 SF (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-5 SF (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/21/2024: 7-6 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-6 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/28/2024: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/27/2024: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/26/2024: 3-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/16/2023: 8-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/15/2023: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/14/2023: 6-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

