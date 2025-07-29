3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Tuesday 7/29/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing.

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

Christian Yelich is my favorite home run pick tonight.

While Chicago Cubs right-hander Colin Rea has been good this year, he's a fly-ball pitcher who has trouble with lefties. On the season, Rea gives up a .384 wOBA, 41.6% fly-ball rate and 2.29 dingers per nine innings to left-handed hitters.

Yelich's overall profile contains some concerning numbers when compared to his 2024 output, but the star outfielder is still producing good power numbers, including 20 jacks. With the platoon advantage, Yelich has been good, generating a .368 wOBA, and 18 of his 20 homers have come in the split.

Once Rea is out of the game, Yelich will take his hacks versus a Cubs bullpen that has allowed the most homers per nine (2.50) over the last 30 days.

Yelich went deep last night as the Milwaukee Brewers took the opening game of this crucial NL Central series, and he's in a great spot again today.

Patrick Corbin has been surprisingly solid for the Texas Rangers, but I'm still very interested in Taylor Ward's home run odds.

Ward is absolutely slaughtering southpaws this campaign, racking up a .387 wOBA, 54.2% hard-hit rate and 50.0% fly-ball rate in the split. That hard-hit rate jumps to 61.9% if we look at Ward's versus lefties at home, although it's a small sample of just 38 plate appearances.

After years of being one of MLB's worst starting pitchers, Corbin is posting better numbers in 2025, but with that said, he's still got just a lowly 19.0% strikeout rate against righties along with a 40.2% fly-ball rate in the split.

There's a lot to like about Ward tonight, and the wind blowing out at five MPH to center doesn't hurt.

Hunter Goodman is quietly having a very nice season for the Colorado Rockies, and he draws a friendly matchup against lefty Logan Allen.

With the platoon advantage this season, Goodman has been a machine, amassing a .357 wOBA, 42.2% hard-hit rate and 51.6% fly-ball rate. Oddly, he's been much better away from Coors, too, as Goodman sports a 46.0% hard-hit rate and .393 wOBA on the road compared to 39.1% hard-hit rate and .334 wOBA at home.

Allen is a meh hurler. Through 101 2/3 innings this season, he owns a 4.67 SIERA and poor 7.7% swinging-strike rate. Right-handed hitters are striking out just 16.8% of the time against him.

Cleveland's bullpen has the fifth-worst xFIP (4.56) over the last 30 days and just lost Emmanuel Clase to suspension, so Goodman can find joy against the Guardians' relievers once Allen gets the hook.

Goodman has two homers and a .397 wOBA over his last eight games, and he can stay hot today.

