3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Tuesday 7/29/25

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

When Yusei Kikuchi faced this same Texas Rangers lineup back on July 7th, he had just four strikeouts across five innings, obviously well below this number. Despite that, I'm on Kikuchi's over tonight.

The reasoning is that game was an anomaly for both Kikuchi and the Rangers. The Rangers -- even with their recent winning ways -- have a 26.1% strikeout rate on their active roster against lefties this year, second-highest in the league.

As for Kikuchi, we're up to 12 starts on him since he started throwing more curveballs. In that time, his strikeout rate is 26.4%, up from his full-season mark of 24.1%. That's even with that down start against the Rangers coming in this stretch.

Across this span, Kikuchi has nine-plus strikeouts three times, demonstrating his upside. I've got him projected for more than seven tonight, so we'll cross our fingers and hope he can improve upon the last time he faced this lineup.

Unlike Kikuchi, Patrick Corbin did go over his prop last time he faced tonight's opponent, getting six strikeouts against the Los Angeles Angels on July 10th. I'm buying into that being legit due to Corbin's overall form.

Corbin has completely turned things around this year and holds a 3.78 ERA through 19 starts. That's largely validated by his 4.23 xERA thanks to much-improved batted-ball data. He has also helped his cause by upping his strikeout rate to 20.0%.

The batted-ball data is important for us, too, though. That allows him to work deeper in games, giving him a larger sample to rack up strikeouts. That's why he has gone over 4.5 strikeouts in 10 of 19 games, including both starts against the Angels.

Like the Rangers, the Angels are a high-strikeout team, holding a mark of 25.8% against lefties. That results in my projections having Corbin down for 5.58 strikeouts tonight, enough for us to back the over in both sides of this game.

Quinn Priester has been good all year for the Milwaukee Brewers, but he has stepped it up a notch recently. I think he can keep that rolling, even in a tough matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

On the season, Priester's strikeout rate is 20.5% with a 3.28 ERA. For a guy who looked like a failed prospect in April, you'll take that.

Earlier in the year, Priester's cutter wasn't a huge factor. He had thrown it just 13.5% of the time in his first 11 outings, well below his sinker usage (46.0%).

But that flipped on June 10th, a game in which Priester had seven strikeouts across six innings of one-run ball. Priester has kept the cutter firmly in the mix since, which is a boon for us given it has a 21.3% whiff rate, up from 14.2% on the sinker. Priester's strikeout rate in this stretch is a whopping 27.0%.

I don't expect that to stick, given how low Priester's baseline was before this. But even after bringing him back down to earth, I've still got Priester projected at 5.44 strikeouts tonight. Pitchers in that range for me have gone over 4.5 strikeouts at a rate of 55.8%, so he looks like a value at -108.

