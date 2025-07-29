Mariners vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 29

Odds updated as of 4:18 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Athletics.

Mariners vs Athletics Game Info

Seattle Mariners (57-50) vs. Athletics (46-63)

Date: Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Tuesday, July 29, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-118) | OAK: (-100)

SEA: (-118) | OAK: (-100) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+134) | OAK: +1.5 (-162)

SEA: -1.5 (+134) | OAK: +1.5 (-162) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mariners vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Evans (Mariners) - 4-3, 4.40 ERA vs Luis Severino (Athletics) - 4-11, 4.95 ERA

The probable pitchers are Logan Evans (4-3) for the Mariners and Luis Severino (4-11) for the Athletics. Evans and his team have a record of 4-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Evans' team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-2. The Athletics have a 9-12-0 ATS record in Severino's 21 starts that had a set spread. The Athletics are 6-13 in Severino's 19 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (50.6%)

Mariners vs Athletics Moneyline

The Mariners vs Athletics moneyline has the Mariners as a -118 favorite, while the Athletics are a -100 underdog at home.

Mariners vs Athletics Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Mariners are +134 to cover, while the Athletics are -162 to cover.

Mariners vs Athletics Over/Under

The Mariners-Athletics contest on July 29 has been given an over/under of 10.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Mariners vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 38 wins in the 69 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year, the Mariners have won 33 of 60 games when listed as at least -118 or better on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 55 of their 104 games with a total this season.

The Mariners are 45-59-0 against the spread in their 104 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have a 34-52 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 39.5% of those games).

The Athletics have a record of 31-51 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer (37.8%).

The Athletics have played in 108 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-47-6).

The Athletics have put together a 55-53-0 record ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in OBP (.369) and total hits (101) this season. He's batting .260 batting average while slugging .617.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, he is 74th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Raleigh hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .262 with three home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Josh Naylor is batting .294 with 19 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 14th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

Naylor heads into this matchup looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .297 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.428) powered by 38 extra-base hits.

Randy Arozarena has 20 home runs, 52 RBI and a batting average of .247 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has accumulated a slugging percentage of .492 and has 115 hits, both team-high figures for the Athletics. He's batting .272 and with an on-base percentage of .347.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 47th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 48th and he is 24th in slugging.

Rooker heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Jacob Wilson's .354 on-base percentage and .439 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .312.

Including all qualified hitters, he is fifth in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage.

Tyler Soderstrom has 17 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 39 walks while batting .254.

Nick Kurtz has 18 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 29 walks while batting .308.

Mariners vs Athletics Head to Head

7/28/2025: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/7/2025: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/6/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/5/2025: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/30/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 3/29/2025: 4-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 3/28/2025: 7-0 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-0 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 3/27/2025: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/29/2024: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/28/2024: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

