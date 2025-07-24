MLB
Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 24
Will José Ramírez or Kyle Manzardo go yard on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 24, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Baltimore Orioles at Cleveland Guardians
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 98 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 86 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)
- Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games)
- Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 83 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Colton Cowser (Orioles): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 43 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 94 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)
- Ramon Laureano (Orioles): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 71 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)
- Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 94 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Carlos Santana (Guardians): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 95 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 88 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Angel Martinez (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Ramón Urías (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 72 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Alex Jackson (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Nolan Jones (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 90 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Johnathan Rodriguez (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 95 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Austin Hedges (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games)
- Bo Naylor (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)