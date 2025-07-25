FanDuel WNBA Promo: 30% Profit Boost for Mercury at Liberty or Wings at Valkyries 7/25/25

The 2025 WNBA season is rolling along, but there's plenty of time to get in on the action at FanDuel Sportsbook. To celebrate a loaded Friday slate, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on any wager for the Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty and/or the Dallas Wings vs. Golden State Valkyries WNBA Games taking place on July 25th, 2025!

There are two WNBA games eligible for this promotion, beginning with a Mercury-Liberty clash at 7:30pm ET in NYC. These two are back-to-back in the standings, with just 1.5 games separating the second-place Liberty (16-6) and third-place Mercury (15-8). Phoenix owns a 2-0 advantage in the season-series, though New York has won four straight games overall.

Then, at 10pm ET, the Dallas Wings hit the road to take on the Golden State Valkyries. Though Dallas has a 7-17 record, they're just 4.5 games back of the final playoff spot. Meanwhile, three straight losses for Golden State has dropped them to 0.5 game back of the 8-seed. This will be their second head-to-head meeting of the season, with the Wings taking the first 80-71 in Dallas.

All WNBA odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost on ANY wager for either WNBA ION Game taking place on July 25th, 2025. Eligible games include the Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty and/or the Dallas Wings vs. Golden State Valkyries.

Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of -200 or longer in order to use the Profit Boost Token.

There is a maximum wager associated with use of your Profit Boost Tokens. Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake.

See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C., Kentucky, Puerto Rico, and Wyoming) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00am ET on Saturday, July 26th, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.