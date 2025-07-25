FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Friday 7/25/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Logan Webb ($10,200)

The name value of the New York Mets' offense is a little scary, but New York's actually 17th in OPS against righties (.723) over the past 30 days. They have third-lowest implied team total on the main slate (3.54), implying plenty of belief that Logan Webb has a nice night. That wouldn't be a stunner; the righty has a 2.53 xFIP and 26.2% K rate in his home ballpark. Overall, Webb has posted a quality start in 15 of 21 games this season.

Nathan Eovaldi ($10,100)

Nathan Eovaldi has been on a heater in July, permitting just one earned run across 18.2 innings. He's got a favorable matchup to keep it going against the Atlanta Braves, who once again show a bottom-12 team wRC+ (101) and strikeout rate (24.2%) against Eovaldi's split in the past month. The right-hander has our MLB DFS projections' highest median K total (6.06) on today's main slate.

Dean Kremer ($9,000)

Though Camden Yards has been a fruitful place for offense in 2025, this is too good of a matchup for Dean Kremer to not get a spotlight. Kremer has pitched at least 7.0 innings with at least 6 strikeouts and no more than 1 earned run in each of his last two starts, and the Colorado Rockies are still baseball's worst bet against righties despite a decent record out of the break. Colorado's wRC+ (72) and K rate (27.2%) are both worst in MLB over the past 30 days against Kremer's split.

Zebby Matthews ($7,800)

We know Zebby Matthews' stuff is pretty good, per a gigantic 13.8% swinging-strike rate in 23.0 innings this year. The problem has been channeling it for good results, yet some of it might be a bit of bad luck when his skill-interactive ERA (3.32 SIERA) is so much better than his actual (6.26). At home, a rather impotent Washington Nationals offense could turn his fortune for the better. At this tiny salary, Zebby has topped 30 FanDuel points (FDP) in every start where he was able to meet or exceed five innings.

Stacks to Target

New York Yankees

Players to Target: Aaron Judge ($4,900), Jazz Chisholm ($3,700), Cody Bellinger ($3,500), and Trent Grisham ($2,800)

"Pedestrian" is how I'd closest describe the season for Taijuan Walker (4.40 SIERA and 1.30 HR/9 allowed), but this is an inordinately difficult spot. On a warm, humid night at Yankee Stadium with winds blowing out, the New York Yankees are absolutely mashing of late with an .810 OPS in his split over the past 30 days. Aaron Judge and Jazz Chisholm each have eight homers in this time.

Detroit Tigers

Players to Target: Riley Greene ($3,400), Spencer Torkelson ($3,100), Gleyber Torres ($3,000), and Zach McKinstry ($2,900)

This is an interesting game in Motown. I could see an argument stack against Detroit Tigers right-hander Keider Montero (4.57 SIERA), but I've got more beef with Jose Berrios' contact splits and will stack the home side. Berrios is 35th percentile or worse in groundball rate (39.0%), barrel rate (11.1%), and hard-hit (42.5%) rate allowed. I've included both prominent Tigers righties when Berrios' flyball and hard-hit rates allowed are both at least six percentage points higher against same-handed bats.

Boston Red Sox

Players to Target: Jarren Duran ($3,200), Trevor Story ($3,100), Wilyer Abreu ($3,000), and Roman Anthony ($2,700)

It's starting to appear the Boston Red Sox's offense could be terrifying. In addition to these four bats posting at least a .940 OPS against righties in the past 30 days, so it's scary hours if Alex Bregman or Masataka Yoshida also get going against right-handers. At one of baseball's best parks for hitters, Emmet Sheehan's flyball (43.8%) and hard-hit (41.7%) rates allowed could bite him, and the always-inconsistent Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen also provides an opportunity for Beantown late.

Houston Astros

Players to Target: Jose Altuve ($3,100), Christian Walker ($3,000), Cam Smith ($2,900), and Yainer Diaz ($2,800)

A right-hand-heavy Houston Astros lineup should give Jeffrey Springs fits in these two's first matchup of the season. Springs has allowed a 4.75 xFIP and 1.59 HR/9 to right-handed bats this season. H-Town is devouring southpaws in the last 30 days (111 wRC+), and these salaries are an organic fit for builds around Webb or Eovaldi.

