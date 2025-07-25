3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Friday 7/25/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Can Michael Busch etch his name into the Crosstown Classic history book tonight?

Busch is generating a fantastic 20.0% barrel rate, 90.9% medium-to-hard hit rate, 45.5% fly-ball rate, .338 batting average, and .338 ISO across the past 30 days (86 plate appearances). You'll be hard-pressed to find a hitter hotter than him.

The Chicago White Sox are sending Adrian Houser to the mound in this Cubs-Sox showdown. Houser owns a 1.89 ERA, but his ERA indicators (3.77 expected ERA, 3.92 xFIP, 4.35 SIERA) suggest he's due to encounter negative regression. Notably, he gave up a whopping 10 hits through 4 1/3 IP to a meh Pittsburgh Pirates offense his last time out. The righty also surrenders a .445 SLG to lefties.

Busch, meanwhile, is belting RHPs for a .306 BA, .283 ISO, and 175 wRC+ this season.

Batting leadoff for the Cubs, Busch is a strong candidate to go long tonight. You can get Busch To Hit A Home Run at +350 odds. Our MLB projections forecast the lefty to record 0.25 home runs in this one.

Addison Barger is arguably the hottest hitter in the Toronto Blue Jays' lineup right now, as the third baseman has produced a 14.5% barrel rate, 89.7% medium-to-hard hit rate, and .570 SLG across the past 30 days (98 plate appearances).

He's recorded at least one RBI in 45.0% of games started since May 8th. Moreover, he's knocked in a whopping 22 runs in 17 games since being moved to the fifth spot in the batting order.

Barger and company will meet up with Keider Montero, who enters with a meh 4.28 ERA, 4.50 xERA, 4.56 xFIP, and a 16.9% strikeout rate. The right-handed hurler has dished out a seismic .558 SLG and 2.32 home runs per nine innings to left-handed bats through 31.0 innings in the split.

For Barger's part, he's torching northpaws for a .285 BA, .262 ISO, and 140 wRC+ this season. He's up to a .603 SLG in the split since June (130 PA).

With that, I see value in backing Barger to knock in a run at +145 odds.

The Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers will meet up at 4:10 p.m. ET on Friday, and Kyle Stowers is worth a look in the batter props market despite a tough matchup.

Stowers has been out of his mind as of late, generating a 30.2% barrel rate, 50.9% fly-ball rate, .377 BA, and .519 ISO across the past 30 days (92 PA). Those numbers alone make me interested in Miami's cleanup hitter in this market with it coming at +175 odds.

Freddy Peralta isn't an exciting draw, but his ERA indicators (3.41 xERA, 4.01 xFIP) are higher than his real ERA (2.85). Plus, a date with Peralta means Stowers will enjoy the platoon advantage, a split where he sports a .297 BA, .320 ISO, .617 SLG, and 168 wRC+ this season.

Stowers' slugging percentage against righties is up to .645 on the road, too. Miami's active roster shows a .326 wOBA (seventh-best) across the past 30 days, so getting runners in scoring position may not be as difficult as the market is implying.

