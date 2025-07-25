Best NASCAR Xfinity Series Bets for the Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis

Kyle Larson has openly said he wants to embarrass the field whenever he runs the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

He'll get the chance Saturday as he'll pilot the Hendrick Motorsports 17 car in the Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis.

Larson has won 2 of 3 Xfinity races this year while leading 62.1% of the laps. But there's a driver in the field who has beaten him once, and my numbers say he's a good value to do it again.

Let's dig into the pre-practice simulations, and then we can delve into which drivers are worth considering in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Xfinity Series betting odds.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Predictions for Indianapolis

Driver Sim Win Sim Podium Sim Top 5 Sim Top 10 Kyle Larson 21.9% 48.9% 63.2% 78.4% Justin Allgaier 20.1% 46.0% 61.4% 76.8% Connor Zilisch 12.0% 33.3% 50.8% 72.2% Aric Almirola 8.7% 27.4% 44.9% 71.8% Sheldon Creed 5.6% 19.1% 33.5% 61.8% Sam Mayer 4.9% 16.6% 29.1% 58.5% Austin Hill 3.8% 15.2% 27.6% 57.9% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Xfinity Series Betting Picks for Indianapolis

Justin Allgaier (+600): Allgaier pounced late at Homestead to defeat Larson and has generally been tough to beat on faster tracks. He won at Nashville and Las Vegas and had a third-place average running position in Charlotte. At a track where speed matters so much, I'm happy to be above market on a JR Motorsports driver this year.

(+600): Allgaier pounced late at Homestead to defeat Larson and has generally been tough to beat on faster tracks. He won at Nashville and Las Vegas and had a third-place average running position in Charlotte. At a track where speed matters so much, I'm happy to be above market on a JR Motorsports driver this year. Christian Eckes (+4000): Eckes nearly won Pocono, the closest comp track to Indy on the schedule. Things outside of that have been a bit of a struggle for Kaulig Racing, but Eckes showed upside there and clearly has the talent to convert if they give him a good enough car.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which drivers stand out to you for Saturday's race? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NASCAR Xfinity Series betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.