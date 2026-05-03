Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 3

Will Munetaka Murakami or Munetaka Murakami hit a home run on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 3, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Chicago White Sox at San Diego Padres

Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 33 games (has homered in 39.4% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 33 games (has homered in 39.4% of games) Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 33 games (has homered in 39.4% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 33 games (has homered in 39.4% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games

+370 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 32 games Ramon Laureano (Padres): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Ramon Laureano (Padres): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games

+410 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 32 games Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 33 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 33 games (has homered in 27.3% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 33 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 33 games (has homered in 27.3% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Luis Campusano (Padres): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Luis Campusano (Padres): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Nick Castellanos (Padres): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Miguel Andujar (Padres): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Jarred Kelenic (White Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+820 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Miguel Andujar (Padres): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Tristan Peters (White Sox): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 28 games Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Edgar Quero (White Sox): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+1040 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Tristan Peters (White Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 28 games Luisangel Acuna (White Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 25 games Edgar Quero (White Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates

Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 32 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 32 games (has homered in 25% of games) Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 33 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 33 games (has homered in 27.3% of games) Nathaniel Lowe (Reds): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 33 games (has homered in 24.2% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 33 games (has homered in 24.2% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Pirates): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Joey Bart (Pirates): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Jose Trevino (Reds): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Konnor Griffin (Pirates): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+1260 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 31 games Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games) Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 34 games (has homered in 35.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 34 games (has homered in 35.3% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 34 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 34 games (has homered in 23.5% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Carlos Correa (Astros): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Brice Matthews (Astros): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Dustin Harris (Astros): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +210 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 31 games (has homered in 22.6% of games)

+210 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 31 games (has homered in 22.6% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 34 games (has homered in 32.4% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 34 games (has homered in 32.4% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 34 games (has homered in 32.4% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 34 games (has homered in 32.4% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 26 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 26 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 31 games (has homered in 22.6% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 31 games (has homered in 22.6% of games) Austin Riley (Braves): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 34 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 34 games (has homered in 23.5% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 34 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 34 games (has homered in 23.5% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 34 games (has homered in 20.6% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 34 games (has homered in 20.6% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 34 games (has homered in 20.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 34 games (has homered in 20.6% of games) Austin Riley (Braves): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games

+590 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 31 games T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 31 games Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Jonah Heim (Braves): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Troy Johnston (Rockies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Kyle Karros (Rockies): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Edouard Julien (Rockies): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Eli White (Braves): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Jorge Mateo (Braves): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Kyle Karros (Rockies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Brett Sullivan (Rockies): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Jake McCarthy (Rockies): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 22 games Troy Johnston (Rockies): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 31 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 31 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 32 games (has homered in 31.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 32 games (has homered in 31.3% of games) Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 16 games (has homered in 31.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 16 games (has homered in 31.3% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton (Twins): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 31 games (has homered in 29% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 31 games (has homered in 29% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) Matt Wallner (Twins): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games) Yohendrick Pinango (Blue Jays): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+540 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Josh Bell (Twins): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Lenyn Sosa (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals

James Wood (Nationals): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 34 games (has homered in 29.4% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 34 games (has homered in 29.4% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 33 games (has homered in 24.2% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 33 games (has homered in 24.2% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Brady House (Nationals): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Blake Perkins (Brewers): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Luis Rengifo (Brewers): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 28 games Tyler Black (Brewers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games David Hamilton (Brewers): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+1040 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Jorbit Vivas (Nationals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 27 games Drew Millas (Nationals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 20 games Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 29 games

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs

Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 25% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Moises Ballesteros (Cubs): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 31 games (has homered in 25.8% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 31 games (has homered in 25.8% of games) Alex Bregman (Cubs): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+540 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Jose Fernandez (Diamondbacks): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jorge Barrosa (Diamondbacks): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners

Carter Jensen (Royals): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Luke Raley (Mariners): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Carter Jensen (Royals): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games) Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Mitch Garver (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Cole Young (Mariners): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Josh Naylor (Mariners): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Rob Refsnyder (Mariners): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Mitch Garver (Mariners): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+730 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Maikel Garcia (Royals): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Connor Joe (Mariners): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Josh Naylor (Mariners): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Isaac Collins (Royals): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Leo Rivas (Mariners): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 27 games Isaac Collins (Royals): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Leo Rivas (Mariners): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 27 games Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

New York Mets at Los Angeles Angels

Juan Soto (Mets): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Mike Trout (Angels): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 33 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 33 games (has homered in 27.3% of games) Mike Trout (Angels): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 33 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 33 games (has homered in 27.3% of games) MJ Melendez (Mets): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 30 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 30 games (has homered in 23.3% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 30 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 30 games (has homered in 23.3% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Marcus Semien (Mets): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Yoan Moncada (Angels): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Andy Ibanez (Mets): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+590 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Zach Neto (Angels): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Marcus Semien (Mets): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Josh Lowe (Angels): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Josh Lowe (Angels): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Austin Slater (Mets): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+790 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+790 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Oswald Peraza (Angels): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Sebastian Rivero (Angels): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+1260 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Adam Frazier (Angels): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 33 games (has homered in 30.3% of games)

+260 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 33 games (has homered in 30.3% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Christopher Morel (Marlins): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+540 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+820 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Connor Norby (Marlins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games Justin Crawford (Phillies): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 28 games Esteury Ruiz (Marlins): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Garrett Stubbs (Phillies): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +205 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 33 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+205 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 33 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Ben Rice (Yankees): +265 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 32 games (has homered in 34.4% of games)

+265 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 32 games (has homered in 34.4% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Pete Alonso (Orioles): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+570 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 33 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 33 games (has homered in 27.3% of games) Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games) Taylor Ward (Orioles): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Blaze Alexander (Orioles): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Jose Caballero (Yankees): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Athletics

José Ramírez (Guardians): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 32 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 32 games (has homered in 25% of games) Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+470 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Brent Rooker (Athletics): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Colby Thomas (Athletics): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+590 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Zack Gelof (Athletics): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

San Francisco Giants at Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero (Rays): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 32 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 32 games (has homered in 25% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Jake Fraley (Rays): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Jerar Encarnación (Giants): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+710 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Yandy Diaz (Rays): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Richie Palacios (Rays): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Luis Arraez (Giants): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 32 games Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games

Texas Rangers at Detroit Tigers