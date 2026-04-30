Braves vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30
Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.
The MLB's Thursday slate includes the Atlanta Braves taking on the Detroit Tigers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Braves vs Tigers Game Info
- Atlanta Braves (21-9) vs. Detroit Tigers (15-15)
- Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026
- Time: 12:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia
- Coverage: BravesVsn and DSN
Braves vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: ATL: (-116) | DET: (-102)
- Spread: ATL: +1.5 (-205) | DET: -1.5 (+168)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)
Braves vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder (Braves) - 3-1, 1.95 ERA vs Framber Valdez (Tigers) - 2-1, 3.41 ERA
The probable starters are Bryce Elder (3-1) for the Braves and Framber Valdez (2-1) for the Tigers. Elder and his team are 4-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Elder's team has a record of 4-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Tigers have a 4-2-0 record against the spread in Valdez's starts. The Tigers were the moneyline underdog for two Valdez starts this season -- they won both.
Braves vs Tigers Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (53.7%)
Braves vs Tigers Moneyline
- Atlanta is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -102 underdog on the road.
Braves vs Tigers Spread
- The Tigers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Braves. The Tigers are +168 to cover, while the Braves are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Braves vs Tigers Over/Under
- The Braves-Tigers game on April 30 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at +100 and the under at -122.
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Braves vs Tigers Betting Trends
- The Braves have been victorious in 20, or 74.1%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This year Atlanta has won 18 of 25 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.
- The Braves and their opponents have gone over in 13 of their 30 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- In 30 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 20-10-0 against the spread.
- The Tigers have a 4-5 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.4% of those games).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Detroit has a record of 3-5 (37.5%).
- In the 30 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Tigers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-14-1).
- The Tigers have a 14-16-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.7% of the time).
Braves Player Leaders
- Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 35 hits and an OBP of .378 this season. He has a .299 batting average and a slugging percentage of .615.
- He ranks 24th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Olson will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .300 with four doubles, three home runs, four walks and 11 RBIs.
- Drake Baldwin leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.504) thanks to 11 extra-base hits. He's batting .301 with an on-base percentage of .377.
- Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 21st, his on-base percentage 25th, and his slugging percentage 30th.
- Ozzie Albies has an OPS of .872, fueled by an OBP of .359 and a team-best slugging percentage of .513 this season.
- Albies heads into this matchup with 10 games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 games he is batting .410 with four doubles, two home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.
- Michael Harris II has six home runs, 20 RBI and a batting average of .320 this season.
Tigers Player Leaders
- Kevin McGonigle has 36 hits with a .417 on-base percentage and a .518 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Tigers. He's batting .327.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is sixth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is 21st in slugging.
- McGonigle brings a 12-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .357 with five doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.
- Riley Greene has eight doubles, three home runs and 18 walks while hitting .292. He's slugging .453 with an on-base percentage of .395.
- He is 27th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage in the majors.
- Dillon Dingler is batting .253 with five doubles, five home runs and seven walks.
- Gleyber Torres has two doubles, two home runs and 23 walks while hitting .243.
Braves vs Tigers Head to Head
- 4/28/2026: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 9/21/2025: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 9/20/2025: 6-5 ATL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 9/19/2025: 10-1 ATL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 6/19/2024: 7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 6/18/2024: 2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 6/17/2024: 2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 6/14/2023: 10-7 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 6/12/2023: 6-5 DET (Favorite: N/A, Spread: N/A, Total: N/A, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
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