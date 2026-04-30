Braves vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The MLB's Thursday slate includes the Atlanta Braves taking on the Detroit Tigers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Tigers Game Info

Atlanta Braves (21-9) vs. Detroit Tigers (15-15)

Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026

Thursday, April 30, 2026 Time: 12:15 p.m. ET

12:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and DSN

Braves vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-116) | DET: (-102)

ATL: (-116) | DET: (-102) Spread: ATL: +1.5 (-205) | DET: -1.5 (+168)

ATL: +1.5 (-205) | DET: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Braves vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder (Braves) - 3-1, 1.95 ERA vs Framber Valdez (Tigers) - 2-1, 3.41 ERA

The probable starters are Bryce Elder (3-1) for the Braves and Framber Valdez (2-1) for the Tigers. Elder and his team are 4-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Elder's team has a record of 4-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Tigers have a 4-2-0 record against the spread in Valdez's starts. The Tigers were the moneyline underdog for two Valdez starts this season -- they won both.

Braves vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (53.7%)

Braves vs Tigers Moneyline

Atlanta is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -102 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Braves. The Tigers are +168 to cover, while the Braves are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Braves vs Tigers Over/Under

The Braves-Tigers game on April 30 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in 20, or 74.1%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Atlanta has won 18 of 25 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over in 13 of their 30 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 30 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 20-10-0 against the spread.

The Tigers have a 4-5 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.4% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Detroit has a record of 3-5 (37.5%).

In the 30 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Tigers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-14-1).

The Tigers have a 14-16-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.7% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 35 hits and an OBP of .378 this season. He has a .299 batting average and a slugging percentage of .615.

He ranks 24th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Olson will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .300 with four doubles, three home runs, four walks and 11 RBIs.

Drake Baldwin leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.504) thanks to 11 extra-base hits. He's batting .301 with an on-base percentage of .377.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 21st, his on-base percentage 25th, and his slugging percentage 30th.

Ozzie Albies has an OPS of .872, fueled by an OBP of .359 and a team-best slugging percentage of .513 this season.

Albies heads into this matchup with 10 games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 games he is batting .410 with four doubles, two home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.

Michael Harris II has six home runs, 20 RBI and a batting average of .320 this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has 36 hits with a .417 on-base percentage and a .518 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Tigers. He's batting .327.

Including all qualified hitters, he is sixth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is 21st in slugging.

McGonigle brings a 12-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .357 with five doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Riley Greene has eight doubles, three home runs and 18 walks while hitting .292. He's slugging .453 with an on-base percentage of .395.

He is 27th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Dillon Dingler is batting .253 with five doubles, five home runs and seven walks.

Gleyber Torres has two doubles, two home runs and 23 walks while hitting .243.

Braves vs Tigers Head to Head

4/28/2026: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/21/2025: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/20/2025: 6-5 ATL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 ATL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/19/2025: 10-1 ATL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-1 ATL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/19/2024: 7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/18/2024: 2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/17/2024: 2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/14/2023: 10-7 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

10-7 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/12/2023: 6-5 DET (Favorite: N/A, Spread: N/A, Total: N/A, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

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