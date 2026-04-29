Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 29

Will Fernando Tatis Jr. or Ramon Laureano hit a home run on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 29, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

+360 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 28 games Ramon Laureano (Padres): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 17 games (has homered in 29.4% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 17 games (has homered in 29.4% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 27 games (has homered in 25.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 27 games (has homered in 25.9% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Moises Ballesteros (Cubs): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Luis Campusano (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Ty France (Padres): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Bryce Johnson (Padres): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+1040 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers

Max Muncy (Dodgers): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Owen Caissie (Marlins): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Graham Pauley (Marlins): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +7500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

New York Yankees at Texas Rangers