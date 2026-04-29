MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 29
Will Fernando Tatis Jr. or Ramon Laureano hit a home run on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 29, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games
- Ramon Laureano (Padres): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 17 games (has homered in 29.4% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 27 games (has homered in 25.9% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)
- Moises Ballesteros (Cubs): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Luis Campusano (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Ty France (Padres): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Matt Shaw (Cubs): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Bryce Johnson (Padres): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Otto Lopez (Marlins): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Connor Norby (Marlins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Owen Caissie (Marlins): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Liam Hicks (Marlins): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Graham Pauley (Marlins): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +7500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)
New York Yankees at Texas Rangers
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 29 games (has homered in 34.5% of games)
- Ben Rice (Yankees): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 28 games (has homered in 35.7% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Jake Burger (Rangers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Evan Carter (Rangers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Danny Jansen (Rangers): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Jose Caballero (Yankees): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Josh Smith (Rangers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games