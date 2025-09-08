Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 8
Today's MLB schedule includes top teams in play. Among those games is the Milwaukee Brewers playing the Texas Rangers. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi vs. Ryan Bergert
- Records: Guardians (72-70), Royals (73-70)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -120
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 52.70%
- Guardians Win Probability: 47.30%
Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk vs. Cade Cavalli
- Records: Marlins (66-77), Nationals (58-84)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -136
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 65.11%
- Nationals Win Probability: 34.89%
New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-PH and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Nolan McLean
- Records: Phillies (83-60), Mets (76-67)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -120
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 50.89%
- Phillies Win Probability: 49.11%
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Shota Imanaga
- Records: Braves (64-79), Cubs (81-62)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -130
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 55.15%
- Braves Win Probability: 44.85%
Milwaukee Brewers at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Jake Latz vs. José Quintana
- Records: Rangers (74-70), Brewers (89-55)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -120
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 52.83%
- Rangers Win Probability: 47.17%
Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Caden Dana vs. Simeon Woods Richardson
- Records: Angels (67-76), Twins (63-80)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -124
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 54.65%
- Angels Win Probability: 45.35%
St. Louis Cardinals at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Miles Mikolas
- Records: Mariners (75-68), Cardinals (72-72)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -210
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +176
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 66.12%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 33.88%
Cincinnati Reds at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish vs. Nick Lodolo
- Records: Padres (78-65), Reds (72-71)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -142
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 51.86%
- Reds Win Probability: 48.14%
Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, NBCS-BA and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Nabil Crismatt
- Records: Giants (72-71), Diamondbacks (72-72)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -190
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +160
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 56.05%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 43.95%
Boston Red Sox at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Morales vs. Garrett Crochet
- Records: Athletics (66-78), Red Sox (79-65)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -176
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +148
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 52.61%
- Athletics Win Probability: 47.39%
Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Chase Dollander
- Records: Dodgers (79-64), Rockies (40-103)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -300
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +245
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 68.29%
- Rockies Win Probability: 31.71%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.