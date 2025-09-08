Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 8

Today's MLB schedule includes top teams in play. Among those games is the Milwaukee Brewers playing the Texas Rangers. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and FDSKC

CLEG and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi vs. Ryan Bergert

Slade Cecconi vs. Ryan Bergert Records: Guardians (72-70), Royals (73-70)

Guardians (72-70), Royals (73-70) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Royals Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 52.70%

52.70% Guardians Win Probability: 47.30%

Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and MASN

FDSFL and MASN Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk vs. Cade Cavalli

Janson Junk vs. Cade Cavalli Records: Marlins (66-77), Nationals (58-84)

Marlins (66-77), Nationals (58-84) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 65.11%

65.11% Nationals Win Probability: 34.89%

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-PH and SNY

MLB Network, NBCS-PH and SNY Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Nolan McLean

Aaron Nola vs. Nolan McLean Records: Phillies (83-60), Mets (76-67)

Phillies (83-60), Mets (76-67) Mets Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Phillies Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 50.89%

50.89% Phillies Win Probability: 49.11%

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and MARQ

FDSSO and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Shota Imanaga

Bryce Elder vs. Shota Imanaga Records: Braves (64-79), Cubs (81-62)

Braves (64-79), Cubs (81-62) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Braves Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 55.15%

55.15% Braves Win Probability: 44.85%

Milwaukee Brewers at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and FDSWI

RSN and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Jake Latz vs. José Quintana

Jake Latz vs. José Quintana Records: Rangers (74-70), Brewers (89-55)

Rangers (74-70), Brewers (89-55) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 52.83%

52.83% Rangers Win Probability: 47.17%

Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and MNNT

FDSW and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Caden Dana vs. Simeon Woods Richardson

Caden Dana vs. Simeon Woods Richardson Records: Angels (67-76), Twins (63-80)

Angels (67-76), Twins (63-80) Angels Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Twins Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 54.65%

54.65% Angels Win Probability: 45.35%

St. Louis Cardinals at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and FDSMW

ROOT Sports NW and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Miles Mikolas

Bryan Woo vs. Miles Mikolas Records: Mariners (75-68), Cardinals (72-72)

Mariners (75-68), Cardinals (72-72) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -210

-210 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +176

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 66.12%

66.12% Cardinals Win Probability: 33.88%

Cincinnati Reds at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: SDPA and FDSOH

SDPA and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish vs. Nick Lodolo

Yu Darvish vs. Nick Lodolo Records: Padres (78-65), Reds (72-71)

Padres (78-65), Reds (72-71) Padres Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Reds Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 51.86%

51.86% Reds Win Probability: 48.14%

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, NBCS-BA and ARID

Fox Sports 1, NBCS-BA and ARID Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Nabil Crismatt

Logan Webb vs. Nabil Crismatt Records: Giants (72-71), Diamondbacks (72-72)

Giants (72-71), Diamondbacks (72-72) Giants Moneyline Odds: -190

-190 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 56.05%

56.05% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 43.95%

Boston Red Sox at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NESN

NBCS-CA and NESN Probable Pitchers: Luis Morales vs. Garrett Crochet

Luis Morales vs. Garrett Crochet Records: Athletics (66-78), Red Sox (79-65)

Athletics (66-78), Red Sox (79-65) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -176

-176 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +148

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 52.61%

52.61% Athletics Win Probability: 47.39%

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and COLR

SportsNet LA and COLR Probable Pitchers: vs. Chase Dollander

vs. Chase Dollander Records: Dodgers (79-64), Rockies (40-103)

Dodgers (79-64), Rockies (40-103) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -300

-300 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +245

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 68.29%

68.29% Rockies Win Probability: 31.71%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.