Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 7
Sunday's MLB schedule includes top teams in play. Among those games is the Toronto Blue Jays playing the New York Yankees. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Seattle Mariners at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: Roku
- Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider vs. Luis Castillo
- Records: Braves (64-77), Mariners (73-68)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -124
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 57.92%
- Braves Win Probability: 42.08%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:10 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Parker Messick
- Records: Rays (71-70), Guardians (70-70)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -154
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 68.70%
- Guardians Win Probability: 31.30%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Jacob Misiorowski
- Records: Pirates (64-78), Brewers (87-55)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 59.25%
- Pirates Win Probability: 40.75%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Max Scherzer
- Records: Yankees (79-63), Blue Jays (82-60)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -162
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 60.66%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 39.34%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Los Angeles Dodgers at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Clayton Kershaw
- Records: Orioles (65-76), Dodgers (78-63)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -154
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 62.26%
- Orioles Win Probability: 37.74%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: FDSDET and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton vs. Davis Martin
- Records: Tigers (81-61), White Sox (54-88)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -174
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 66.65%
- White Sox Win Probability: 33.35%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Taijuan Walker
- Records: Marlins (65-76), Phillies (82-59)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 51.61%
- Marlins Win Probability: 48.39%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSOH and WPIX
- Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene vs. Brandon Sproat
- Records: Reds (70-71), Mets (76-65)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -118
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 54.74%
- Mets Win Probability: 45.26%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Bailey Ober
- Records: Royals (72-69), Twins (62-79)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -138
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 52.67%
- Royals Win Probability: 47.33%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals
Game Info
- When: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Kai-Wei Teng
- Records: Cardinals (70-72), Giants (72-69)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 52.77%
- Giants Win Probability: 47.23%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Andrew Alvarez
- Records: Cubs (81-61), Nationals (57-84)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 67.20%
- Nationals Win Probability: 32.80%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Houston Astros at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Luis Garcia
- Records: Rangers (73-69), Astros (77-65)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -120
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 53.92%
- Astros Win Probability: 46.08%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Tanner Gordon vs. Dylan Cease
- Records: Rockies (40-101), Padres (76-65)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -245
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +205
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 68.04%
- Rockies Win Probability: 31.96%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Athletics at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Mitch Farris vs. Luis Morales
- Records: Angels (66-75), Athletics (65-77)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -130
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 60.72%
- Angels Win Probability: 39.28%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Boston Red Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson vs. Brayan Bello
- Records: Diamondbacks (71-71), Red Sox (78-64)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -112
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 54.22%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 45.78%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.