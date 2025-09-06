Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 7

Sunday's MLB schedule includes top teams in play. Among those games is the Toronto Blue Jays playing the New York Yankees. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Seattle Mariners at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:05 p.m. ET

12:05 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: Roku

Roku Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider vs. Luis Castillo

Spencer Strider vs. Luis Castillo Records: Braves (64-77), Mariners (73-68)

Braves (64-77), Mariners (73-68) Braves Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Mariners Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 57.92%

57.92% Braves Win Probability: 42.08%

Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and CLEG

FDSSUN and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Parker Messick

Drew Rasmussen vs. Parker Messick Records: Rays (71-70), Guardians (70-70)

Rays (71-70), Guardians (70-70) Rays Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 68.70%

68.70% Guardians Win Probability: 31.30%

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and FDSWI

SportsNet PT and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: vs. Jacob Misiorowski

vs. Jacob Misiorowski Records: Pirates (64-78), Brewers (87-55)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 59.25%

59.25% Pirates Win Probability: 40.75%

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and SNET

YES and SNET Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Max Scherzer

Max Fried vs. Max Scherzer Records: Yankees (79-63), Blue Jays (82-60)

Yankees (79-63), Blue Jays (82-60) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 60.66%

60.66% Blue Jays Win Probability: 39.34%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and SportsNet LA

MASN and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Clayton Kershaw

Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Clayton Kershaw Records: Orioles (65-76), Dodgers (78-63)

Orioles (65-76), Dodgers (78-63) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 62.26%

62.26% Orioles Win Probability: 37.74%

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: FDSDET and CHSN

FDSDET and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton vs. Davis Martin

Charlie Morton vs. Davis Martin Records: Tigers (81-61), White Sox (54-88)

Tigers (81-61), White Sox (54-88) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 66.65%

66.65% White Sox Win Probability: 33.35%

Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and NBCS-PH

FDSFL and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: vs. Taijuan Walker

vs. Taijuan Walker Records: Marlins (65-76), Phillies (82-59)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 51.61%

51.61% Marlins Win Probability: 48.39%

New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSOH and WPIX

MLB Network, FDSOH and WPIX Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene vs. Brandon Sproat

Hunter Greene vs. Brandon Sproat Records: Reds (70-71), Mets (76-65)

Reds (70-71), Mets (76-65) Reds Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Mets Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 54.74%

54.74% Mets Win Probability: 45.26%

Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and MNNT

FDSKC and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Bailey Ober

Michael Lorenzen vs. Bailey Ober Records: Royals (72-69), Twins (62-79)

Royals (72-69), Twins (62-79) Royals Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Twins Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 52.67%

52.67% Royals Win Probability: 47.33%

San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals

Game Info

When: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and NBCS-BA

FDSMW and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Kai-Wei Teng

Sonny Gray vs. Kai-Wei Teng Records: Cardinals (70-72), Giants (72-69)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 52.77%

52.77% Giants Win Probability: 47.23%

Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and MASN2

MARQ and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Andrew Alvarez

Colin Rea vs. Andrew Alvarez Records: Cubs (81-61), Nationals (57-84)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 67.20%

67.20% Nationals Win Probability: 32.80%

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and SCHN

RSN and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Luis Garcia

Patrick Corbin vs. Luis Garcia Records: Rangers (73-69), Astros (77-65)

Rangers (73-69), Astros (77-65) Astros Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 53.92%

53.92% Astros Win Probability: 46.08%

San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and SDPA

COLR and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Tanner Gordon vs. Dylan Cease

Tanner Gordon vs. Dylan Cease Records: Rockies (40-101), Padres (76-65)

Rockies (40-101), Padres (76-65) Padres Moneyline Odds: -245

-245 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +205

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 68.04%

68.04% Rockies Win Probability: 31.96%

Athletics at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and NBCS-CA

FDSW and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Mitch Farris vs. Luis Morales

Mitch Farris vs. Luis Morales Records: Angels (66-75), Athletics (65-77)

Angels (66-75), Athletics (65-77) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Angels Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 60.72%

60.72% Angels Win Probability: 39.28%

Boston Red Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and NESN

ARID and NESN Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson vs. Brayan Bello

Ryne Nelson vs. Brayan Bello Records: Diamondbacks (71-71), Red Sox (78-64)

Diamondbacks (71-71), Red Sox (78-64) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 54.22%

54.22% Red Sox Win Probability: 45.78%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.